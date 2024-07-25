Oyo Vows to Tackle Illegal Mining 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Government yesterday reiterated its commitment to tackle illegal mining in the state.

The Director-General of Oyo State Mineral Development Agency (OSMDA), Mr. Abiodun Oni, gave this commitment during stakeholders’ sensitisation and consultative forum that was held in Ibadan.

Oni said that illegal mining had caused untold damage to the environment and had jeopardised the health and livelihoods of the people of the state.

He said: “This administration will no longer tolerate any form of illegal mining in the state and today’s consultative forum will focus on Executive Order 001/2023, which majors on the protection of mining communities in Oyo State.

“Illegal mining results in millions being siphoned from the state, and the state and federal governments do not benefit from this act. “Therefore, it is imperative for the government to take responsibility and for kings and baales to be involved by signing consent letters.”

The DG added that the state government would be involved in all activities within the communities, including the Community Development Agreement, towards ensuring that any investors’ activities were regularised, thereby benefiting the state, federal government, local government, and the community.

The Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Anthony Ogunsola, in his goodwill message, stated that many of the current challenges were due to the infiltration of unknown individuals into communities, leading to insecurity, kidnapping, robbery, killings, among other social vices.

He therefore, urged monarchs and Baales to assist the state government in curbing these issues, adding that Governor Seyi Makinde’s signing of Executive Order 001/2023 had brought relief to the communities.

He also appealed to the citizens of the state to continue supporting the current administration in order to enjoy more benefits of democracy.

The Commandant, NSCDC, Oyo State Command, Mr. Padonu Augustine, in his remarks, assured all that the command is committed to maintaining safe and secure mineral communities, which he said, would boost the economy and create opportunities for investors.

He disclosed that the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, recently adopted a proactive approach in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, by training some corps personnel as mines marshals to tackle illegal mining in the state.