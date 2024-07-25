New NLTF Boss, Tosin Adeyanju, Vows to Uphold NLTF Legacy, Drive Progress

There’s been a change of baton of leadership at the National Lottery Trust Fund, reports Iyke Bede

In a recent announcement, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tosin Adeyanju as the new Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF). This appointment marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of the NLTF.

Adeyanju recently expressed enthusiasm and drive to build on the successes of his predecessor, Dr. Bello Maigari, who former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed.

“I promise to build on your legacies. I promise to make all of you seated here proud. I promise to make Mr President proud. We will be the true ambassadors of the Renewed Hope agenda under the able leadership of Mr President,” Adeyanju noted.

He added, “As the objectives have been stated, we will not depart from them. What I appeal to all of you seated here is your cooperation. The way you have cooperated with my senior egbon, please kindly do the same for me.”

On his part, Maigari assured Adeyanju that NLTF staff have a strong culture of diligence and loyalty:

He stated, “This is a moment in the history of the National Lottery Trust Fund to witness this epoch transition from one executive secretary to another, which has never happened before in the history of the NLTF. Let me congratulate the incoming executive secretary my own dear comrade and honourable Tosin Adeyanju, with whom we’re all pleased. We have absolute confidence in him to be in the driver’s seat in this phase of the journey of this agency.

“Let me assure you that the management staff seated here and other staff are disciplined individuals. I have worked with them closely, all of them for well over six or seven years as Chief Executive. I’ve known them to be very competent, very effective, and very loyal. The essence of loyalty here needs to be stressed. At no time have we ever recorded any controversy in this organisation.”

At 46 years old, Adeyanju brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in politics and public administration to his new role. He is a graduate of Political Science and holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. A robust career in politics and public service complements his educational qualifications.

Notable achievements and active participation in student politics have marked Adeyanju’s career. His early involvement as a student unionist laid the groundwork for his leadership skills and commitment to public service. He later became a key Tinubu Support Group (TSG) member, playing a crucial role in the political campaign that supported Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid. His work with the TSG, under the leadership of Hon. James Faleke, showcased his ability to navigate complex political landscapes and manage substantial projects.

In his new capacity as executive secretary of the NLTF, Adeyanju will oversee the administration and allocation of funds derived from lottery activities. The NLTF plays a vital role in funding public welfare projects, and Adeyanju’s appointment is expected to bring a renewed focus on ensuring these funds are utilised effectively for the benefit of society.

His previous experiences in political advocacy and student leadership are likely to inform his approach to managing the NLTF. Adeyanju’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the fund’s operations and enhance its impact on public welfare projects across Nigeria.

As he steps into this significant role, stakeholders and observers will be watching closely to see how his leadership will shape the future of the NLTF and contribute to the broader objectives of public service and community development.