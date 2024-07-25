For Akpabio, A Teachable Moment 

Olusegun Adeniyi

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is renown for his arrogance and hubris. So, when he tendered a public apology to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on the floor of the senate Tuesday, the stakes must have been very high. With a faceless but popular blogger running a vicious campaign against his family and threatening not to stop until Akpabio apologised to a female colleague he needlessly demeaned, it was obvious something would have to give. And the public statement, issued by a group of powerful women on the same issue, must have persuaded even a man like Akpabio that he had carried his offering beyond the sacred place.

The controversy began when Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to speak before being recognised, an action that drew sharp reprimand from Akpabio. Despite her apologetic tone, Akpabio would not let it pass. He retorted with the biting remark that the Senate is not a “nightclub”. But commonsense has prevailed. On Tuesday, Akpabio said he would “not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women.” He then added: “Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you…I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward. Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media.”

I am impressed by how Akpabio handled this situation and I commend him for it. He hasn’t always displayed such wisdom when dealing with matters of alleged indiscretion. Many Nigerians still recall his altercation with Dr Joy Nunieh in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during his stewardship as Niger Delta Minister. But it is unfortunate to hear that Akpabio’s wife was dragged into what does not in any way concern her. Those who purportedly called to denigrate her exhibited the same traits they accuse Akpabio of. They obviously have no respect for women. No matter how we feel about issues, certain lines should not be crossed. I hope Akpabio has also learnt sufficient lessons from the experience.

On Monday, 24 hours before his apologies, a group of respected female professionals in the country under the aegis of Voices for Inclusion and Equity for Women (VIEW), released a public statement on what they described as a “disheartening display of disrespect and gender bias” by Akpabio. Signatories included Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, Aisha Waziri, Amina Salihu, Asmau Joda, Ene Ede, Ene Orgah, Fatima Akilu, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Kadaria Ahmed, Larai Ocheja Amusan, Mairo Mandara, Maryam Lemu, Maryam Uwais, Nguyan Feese, Rekiya Abaji, Sa’ida Sa’ad, Saudatu Mahdi, Ummahani Amin, Zainab Salihijo and Zaynab Musa. Other women coalitions, ‘WOMANIFESTO’ led by Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and FLEADERS, led by Bridget Obi and Nana Kazaure, had also made strong statements decrying what they described as the intimidating tactics of Akpabio.

Although the VIEW statement was anchored on how the senate president compared Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct to behaviour suited to ‘a nightclub’, they added that “This is not the first instance of such behaviour from Senator Akpabio; he recently silenced Senator Ireti Kingibe in a similarly dismissive manner, underscoring a troubling pattern.” After highlighting the hurdles Akpoti-Uduaghan overcame to get to the Senate (she defeated the political machine of the ‘White Lion’ of Kogi State now on the run), the group then addressed the fundamental issue in this controversy: “The exclusion or undermining of voices like hers can lead to governance that overlooks the needs and experiences of at least 50% of the population, reducing the overall quality and responsiveness of political decision-making. The contribution of the female voice in governance is not just a matter of fairness; it is a democratic imperative. Senator Akpabio’s censure of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must be addressed seriously. This is a call to action for the Senate to uphold norms of respect and equity and to hold itself accountable.”

Before I address what has become an institutional problem, let me state clearly that I do not subscribe to the erroneous notion that the leadership of a National Assembly controlled by the ruling party should be acrimonious in their relationship with the executive. In the United States from where we borrowed the presidential system of government, lawmakers from the ruling party collaborate with their president in the interest of the country without compromising their own integrity as an independent arm of government. But the leadership of an institution with the power of oversight on issues of transparency and accountability cannot be slavish in its dealings with the president. That is the challenge of the moment in Nigeria. I dealt sufficiently with that in my February column, ‘Akpabio: A Man for Every New Season,’ after he dissed President Muhammadu Buhari whom he served as Minister simply because the incumbent President Bola Tinubu facilitated his elevation to the office of Senate President.

While Akpabio may have apologised to Akpoti-Uduaghan, it is increasingly becoming a fad, especially in the Senate, that those who make laws for the rest of us can only find relevance in denigrating Nigerian women. It did not start with Akpabio. In presenting a motion to mark the International Women’s Day 2016 eight years ago, then Senator (now First Lady) Oluremi Tinubu argued, “We represent courage and resilience; without us (Nigerian women) I don’t think this country will move forward.” But the significance of the motion was lost on most of her male colleagues who trivialised the issue. Making his contribution, then Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (who is now facing persecution from his own party for being critical of the president), said: “I urge men to marry more than one wife. The first care of a woman is marriage. Men should take care of women by not just befriending them, but by going further to marry them. I know there is nowhere in the Bible that prohibits marrying more than one wife. Starting with the senate president (Dr Bukola Saraki) I ask him to consider marrying more than one wife.”

On a day the United Nations invested the theme, ‘Planet 50-50 by 2030: Step It Up for Gender Equality’, Ndume made a formal request in plenary: “As a sign of respect for women, let’s urge men to marry more than one wife.” His prayer was seconded by Senator Suleiman Nazif. But Senator Binta Masi Garba did not allow the insult to go unchallenged: “We are not sex objects. Bible is in support of one man, one woman. We want gender parity where women and men can work side by side,” she said.

When those responsible for making our laws do not consider women as equal but rather mere consorts, we have a huge problem. A week earlier, in his contribution to the motion by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, advocating the need to patronise products made in Nigeria, Senator Dino Melaye said most memorably: “We must reduce the allocation for made-in-Nigeria goods and services to the basics. What are those factors limiting the production of these goods? We must tackle them. We must also begin to look at our legislation, then, we will begin to talk about made-in-Nigeria goods. We will also move to encourage made-in-Nigeria products and begin to talk about made-in-Nigeria women…”

The foregoing illustrates that the issue of disrespect for women goes beyond the person of Akpabio. It is institutional; even though the House of Representatives has shown more decency on the issue. On 15th March 2015, the Senate voted to dismiss the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, 2016, sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi who was then Minority Whip. The bill sought to accord women rights equal to those of men in various spheres of life and to prohibit certain discriminatory practices. Interestingly, those who opposed the bill used religion as cover. While Senator Ahmad Rufa’i Sani cited the Quran to oppose it, Senator Emmanuel Bwalcha found his own justification in the Bible. The bill has been tabled at different times since then and has met not only rejection but ridicule by Senators. It therefore came as no surprise that not a single male senator thought it fit to censor Akpabio when he made the disparaging remark about Akpoti-Uduaghan in plenary.

I once referenced a 2013 piece ‘How Nigeria legalizes discrimination against women’ by Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, currently Chief of Staff to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. Then pursuing his doctorate at Harvard Law School, Aminu had argued that the language used by the Nigerian constitution “is not gender neutral, perhaps because it was written by men.” For example, according to Aminu, “the pronoun ‘He’ appears in the 1999 constitution about 235 times.” Again, under our criminal law, he further pointed out, a man cannot be deemed to have raped his wife because, “Section 182 of the Penal Code provides that ‘sexual intercourse by a man with his OWN (emphasis mine) wife is not rape if she has attained puberty’”. Section 55 (1) (d) even recommends that a man should keep in the house what my wife called ‘Dr Do-Good’ (when our children were growing up) “for the purpose of correcting his wife”.

Therefore, before we reduce this serious conversation to the banality of whether a ‘side chick’ (whatever it means) is part of the ‘constituency projects’ of our distinguished senators, we must call out the chauvinism and prejudice that drive public engagement in Nigeria. I concede that a patriarchal society such as ours revolves around the ‘man of the house’. But for us to develop as a nation, we must begin to cede to our womenfolk the rights and respect they are due. And these are rights and respect they have earned. In both the private and public sectors, Nigerian women have proven to be as good, if not better, than their male counterparts. We see that in many areas, notwithstanding the fact that the system is skewed against them.

It is a paradox that within Nigerian culture, as well as both Christianity and Islam, the mother is elevated to a distinct place of honour and respect. Yet, our elected legislators as influential policymakers, professing to be patriotic Nigerians and devout faithfuls, continue to denigrate and trivialize the voice of the female gender. It is therefore time to intentionally embrace our rich diversity, if only to create a fairer, more formidable, and resilient society. We must expose the misogyny that pervades in our public engagements and ensure that no voice is silenced. This shameful misconduct must stop, if we truly want a more meaningful, productive and inclusive Nigeria.

2024 Teens Conference: The Power of Music

In his ‘Introduction to the Book of Psalms’ published in 2002 as part of a series of little literary paperbacks to some books in the Bible, Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, spoke to the power of music. The globally renowned activist and leader of the rock band, U2, had been invited to write the introduction by the publishing house that presented individual books from the King James Version of the Bible as separate volumes. “Explaining faith is impossible…Vision over visibility…instinct over intellect…A songwriter plays a chord with the faith that he will hear the next one in his head,” Bono wrote. “One of the writers of the psalms was a musician, a harp-player whose talents were required at ‘the palace’ as the only medicine that would still the demons of the moody and insecure King Saul of Israel; a thought that still inspires, if not quite explaining Marilyn singing for Kennedy, or the Spice Girls in the court of Prince Charles…”

Bono then went on to expand on the uplifting powers of music: “Psalms and hymns were my first taste of inspirational music. I liked the words, but I wasn’t sure about the tunes–with the exception of Psalm 23, ‘The Lord is my shepherd.’ I remember them as droned and chanted rather than sung. Still, in an odd way, they prepared me for the honesty of John Lennon, the baroque language of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, the open throat of Al Green and Stevie Wonder–when I hear these singers, I am reconnected to a part of me I have no explanation for…my ‘soul’ I guess.”

I doubt if Pastor Evaristus Azodoh, a consultant urologist and ‘old Soja’, is a fan of Bono. But in choosing ‘The Power of Music’ as the theme for the 2024 edition of The Annual Teens Career Conference of The Everlasting Arms Parish (TEAP) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Abuja, he argues that “Music is more than just melodies and lyrics; it has the power to uplift, inspire, and transform.” For this year, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, a lawyer and saxophonist of high repute, is a special guest among other confirmed speakers, including Dare Art Alade, an award-winning singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur and Mrs Bukola Bekes, a respected gospel artiste and music minister at the RCCG, City of David Parish, Lagos.

Specifically, the objectives of the Teens Career Conference are to: Teach the teenagers to take responsibility for their future; Have their imagination fired through interaction with accomplished professionals in the society; Make them realize that no matter the odds, they can reach their goals, and get them to understand that God still intervenes in the affairs of men. Although a Christian programme, physical participation at the Conference is open to teens and youth of all religious backgrounds from Abuja and the environs.

Speakers at previous editions of the Conference include UBA Chairman, Mr Tony Elumelu, CFR, wife of the former Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Executive Vice Chairman of Famfa Oil, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, ace comedian, Mr Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Mrs Serah Alade, former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chair, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, former PENCOM Director General, Ms Chinelo Anohu, Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor (who was joined by her husband, Ibrahim) and wife of the late former Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Mrs Charity Shekari. Others are former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara, former Deputy European Union Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Robert Young, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi as well as Ms Dorota Oakley Matuszyk, Ms Juliet Lamin (now of blessed memory), Dr Helen Paul, Messrs Samson Itodo, Seun Onigbinde, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Chinedu Azodoh, J.J. Omojuwa and Mrs Omowale David-Ashiru.

Participation at this hybrid event is strictly by online registration. Interested teenagers and young adults who seek to attend can register at the Conference website: www.rccgteapteens.ng

