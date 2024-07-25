FG Warns Planned Nationwide Protest May Lead to Anarchy

•SGF, ministers meet to avert protests

•NLC says protest didn’t originate from it, as South-east governors, Abiodun oppose proposed rally

•APC, other stakeholders urge engagement as PDP supports movement against hardship

•Dialogue with protesters, House minority caucus urges FG

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Sylvester Idowu in Warri and James Sowole in Abeokuta





The federal government has warned that there would be dire consequences for the stability of the country if a nationwide protest being planned by some Nigerians goes ahead from the beginning of next month.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, met with ministers in his office behind closed doors to try to avert the protest.

But Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, dismissed reports that it was withdrawing from the proposed national protest by some citizens over the harsh economic situation in the country, saying it cannot be part of an idea that did not emanate from it.

South-east Governors’ Forum also distanced itself from the planned nationwide protests, citing concerns about the fragile political environment and potential hijack by criminal elements.

At the same time, some stakeholders, including some northern groups, opposed the idea of protest in the wake of harsh economic conditions. Instead, they recommended an engagement with the federal government.

But the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which supported the protest, said it was a constitutional right of the people.

In a similar vein, Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives urged the federal government to dialogue with planned protesters with a view to addressing their concerns.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, issued the warning against the protest yesterday, when he received members of the Charismatic Bishops Conference, led by Archbishop (Professor) Leonard Kawas, who were on a courtesy visit to him, at his office in Abuja.

Idris said government was cautious and bothered about the protest against economic hardship, having seen the debilitating consequences of similar protests in other parts of the world, particularly in Kenya and Bangladesh.

The minister voiced concern that arsonists and criminals might be waiting to hijack the planned protest and unleash violence on innocent Nigerians.

Idris stated, “Why everybody is very cautious and very weary of this national protest is because we have seen what has happened around the world.

“We know that it’s almost impossible to hold this protest and then have peace at the end of the day. We cannot do that because some people are waiting to take the laws into their own hands.”

He said while the government of President Bola Tinubu acknowledged the right of every Nigerian to engage in protests, it was equally committed to ensuring that the activities did not disrupt public order or violate the rights of others.

According to him, “You see, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes in the freedom of everyone within the confirms of the law to do what he thinks is right for him.

“Therefore, the president is not an opponent of protest of any kind. But the president is an opponent of violence and anything that will hamper the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“He believes and he has always been saying that within the tenets of democracy, you have every right to do whatever you want to do provided that right does not infringe on another person’s right.”

Idris asserted that Tinubu was fully aware of the feelings of Nigerians across the country and he was actively working to implement effective policies aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by the citizenry and bringing relief to all Nigerians.

The minister said one of the policies being fine-tuned by government was to begin to pay stipends to all young university and polytechnics graduates after the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, pending their formal employment.

He stated, “But beyond that, there is also another new policy that the president has formulated, which will begin to be seen very soon, and that is that all young men and women who have finished universities and polytechnics and have certificates and have done their mandatory NYSC, and have not been able to get jobs, will have something from the government to keep them afloat until the time they get jobs.”

He described the introduction of the Compressed National Gas (CNG) policy by the president as a game changer in the country’s economy because of its ability to bring down the cost of transportation by about 60 per cent, thereby providing a viable alternative to petrol and diesel.

Idris said, henceforth, any government procurement of vehicles or machinery must have a component of CNG embedded in the contracts.

Earlier, President General of the Charismatic Bishops Conference, dissociated the conference from the planned national protest, saying they have been inundated with calls by some groups to join the protest.

Kawas said, “Recently we received some calls from some other religious organisations and other organisations asking us to join in preparation for a nationwide protest, which would start from 1st August 2024.

“We are here to let you know that we do not think the same. That we have rather decided to go all out and call for a truce. We have decided to sue for peace and humbly request that our brothers and sisters, who are aggrieved in one way or the other, that they should give us some time while we continue to communicate and negotiate with this government on areas that are pertinent to them.”

He appealed to aggrieved Nigerians in all parts of the country to give peace a chance and toe the path of dialogue and negotiation because no reasonable government will fold its hands and allow violence to break down the country.

After the meeting with the SGF yesterday, Idris also spoke to journalists.

Ministers at the meeting were Tahir Mamman (Education); Abubakar Bagudu (Budget and Planning); Wale Edun (Finance); Bello Matawalle (Defence); Nyesom Wike (Federal Capital Territory); Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs); and Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties); David Umahi (Works).

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu also attended the meeting.

The information minister said the federal government was not sleeping and would handle the protest over economic hardship like a family affair to ensure the stability of the country.

He begged for more time from Nigerians to get to the root of the matter.

Idris said, “We came together to discuss. You can see that this is not happening at the Council Chambers, it’s happening at the office of the SGF and many of the ministers are here.

“We have discussed issues of national interest and all of us are working for Nigeria and we hope and believe that Nigeria is going to be great again.

“The planned protest is a family matter. All issues will be resolved in a way to ensure the peace and stability of the country. No one is going to sleep.

“Those who are agitating and asking for protests are Nigerians, they are our brothers, they are our sisters, they are all Nigerians and those in positions of authority; the ministers, the president, everybody, we are all Nigerians, too.

“So, this is a family matter. This is a Nigerian family issue and all of us are looking at this issue very well and we hope that peace will prevail at the end of the day.”

Idris also shared insights on human rights advocate and lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, who insisted that the planned protest was a constitutional right, saying Falana is entitled to his opinion in a democracy.

Idris said, “He (Falana) is an individual. This is a democracy; everyone is entitled to his opinion. The protesters are also Nigerians; this is a democratic situation. What I keep saying is that we are all Nigerians and we are all acting in the interest of Nigeria, but suffice it to say that yesterday, Mr President said there is no need for any protest, let us calm down.

“A lot is happening, Nigeria is going to move and march on and we believe that whatever government comes out with will be in the interest of Nigeria.

“We don’t think that there is need for any protest, we are appealing for calm; we are appealing for a peaceful resolution or peaceful approach to any issue.

“If you have anything that you want to put out there, you are free to put it out there, but government is insisting that we are all Nigerians, we have to be calm, we have to be patient and suffice it to say that let us give peace a chance.

“Mr President is working round the clock, his ministers are working, everyone is working, all hands are on deck.”

NLC: Protest Didn’t Originate from Us

A statement by NLC President Joe Ajaero said the congress had not called for the protest and as such could not withdraw from it.

Ajaero was responding to suggestions that NLC had withdrawn from the planned protest, describing the story as patently false.

Ajaero said the fact that NLC was not part of the organisers did not mean that it was oblivious of the dire living conditions Nigerians had been subjected to by the harsh policies of the Tinubu government.

The statement said, “The truth is that the Nigeria Labour Congress cannot withdraw from a protest that it did not organise. It is only the organisers of the speculated national protest that can decide to pull out or continue with the protest.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has internal trade union mechanisms, especially leadership decision-making processes, that its industrial actions, such as protests, pass through before such activities are undertaken.

“Yet, the fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress is not the body organising the protest does not mean that organised labour is oblivious of the dire living conditions Nigerians have been subjected to by the harsh economic policies of government.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people in this very trying and excruciating times.”

Ajaero added that NLC still maintained its position that the government should adopt proactive engagement with the issues canvassed by the protest organisers. He said Tinubu should to invite the leaders of the protest movement to dialogue on their demands.

The NLC president stated, “We have advised that it would be counter-productive for government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force.

“Once again, we implore the federal government and the sub-national governments to listen to the cries of the Nigerian people and do the needful. After all, it is said that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Uzodimma: South-east Governors against Protest

South-east Governors’ Forum distanced itself from the planned nationwide protests on August 1, citing concerns about the fragile political environment and possible hijack by criminal elements.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, made the position of the zonal governors known while speaking with newsmen at State House, Abuja, after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma was in company with the governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, and former President of the Senate, Pius Anyim, who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor acknowledged that protests were allowed in a democratic setting, but pointed out the need for reasonable conception and clear objectives. He questioned the motives behind the protests, saying the organisers have not publicly disclosed their reasons.

The chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum warned that protests could worsen the economic hardship caused by the global recession and advised against overheating the polity.

He urged potential protesters to engage with the government to address specific issues, rather than resorting to demonstrations, saying the five governors of the South-east geo-political zone are opposed to a protest at this time.

Uzodimma said, “Democracy is about opinion of the people and the protest is allowed in a democratic setting. Every protest must be reasonably conceived to be able to make political sense. I think it’s too early at this time in the life of this government for anybody to come out to say he wants to protest.

“First of all, there has not been any engagement where those who are sponsoring the protest were able to tell us the reasons for the protests. Secondly, given the global situation today and the insecurity in the country, we have a very fragile political environment that if not managed and protected very well, may collapse the entire country.

“So those who are going to protest, what is the reason for the protests, and if they have no reason for the protests, I think our advice, well-meaning Nigerians, citizens of this country who are making sacrifices, some of us have paid the supreme price for the existence of this country, we should guard our country very jealously.

“I think it is wrong time for anybody to do any protests because the implication of doing that, if care is not taken, is that it may be hijacked, like the #EndSARS experience, where criminals now hijacked an innocently conceived agitation by young Nigerians.

“So this is another kind of temptation that I think those behind the protests, because they have not been able to come out openly to say they’re behind it, there is a motive that is yet to be unravelled.”

Abiodun Urges Youth to Embrace Dialogue

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun appealed to youths in the state and the country at large to shelve the planned protest and embrace peace and dialogue.

Abiodun, who spoke during an engagement with a coalition of youth organisations in the state, appealed to them to be calm and not to cut the head to cure a headache.

He called on the coalition to always engage with him by putting their issues across, urging them to be civil, objective, and constructive.

The governor said, “I want to plead with you that yet again there are calls for mass protest across the country, and the first thing that agitates one’s mind is, is that the way to present your case to government?

“Is that a way of constructive and objective engagement with government by advertising and planning a protest? Is there something else behind those calling for the protest? Is this another plan by those who have tried their luck and have lost?

“Young men and women, we have no other country than this country. Let me assure you, there is no other country in the world where you can walk freely like your own country. There is no other place; we have no other country but this.

“If there are issues, let us discuss them. Let us find a way around them, let us manage them, and let us correct them. Don’t let us cut off the head to cure a headache.”

Shelve Protest, Arewa Group Cautions

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development (RAID), kicked against the proposed nationwide protests.

In a press release issued by the group’s Director of Strategic Communications and Publicity, Comrade Bitako Umar, RAID said the nationwide protests might not be the solution to the difficult situation facing the country.

While acknowledging the socio-economic hardship many Nigerians were experiencing at the moment, including economic challenges, insecurity and social unrest, the group cautioned that the genuine desire for progress might be hijacked by those with other ulterior motives.

It stated, “Even though we know that grievances through protests is a democratic right, but it is not the most reliable or effective means to resolve issues.

“We also believe that protests alone will not provide the solutions we seek or crave for. So, we call on Nigerians, particularly our youths, to channel their strength and wisdom towards dialogue and constructive engagement.”

Engage FG, Northern Groups Plead

Nigerian Forum for the Sustenance of Democracy (NFSD), yesterday, appealed to organisers of the proposed protest to engage in constructive dialogue with the federal government instead of taking to the streets.

NFSD President, Hon. Abdulrahman Kwaccham, made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja, where he emphasised the importance of maintaining order.

Kwaccham said, “We must recognise that any disruption of law and order will worsen our already challenging economic situation, further intensifying the suffering endured by our people.

“We must engage in constructive dialogue and seek lasting solutions to the socio-economic issues that plague our nation.”

IPCR Sues for Calm, Restraint

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) issued a call for calm and restraint ahead of the planned protests against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Institute called on civil society groups, organisers, and other bodies involved in the planned protests to be cautious of their action in order to avoid inflaming the already precarious situation in the country.

It insisted that they should note that although the country was facing hard times, the situation was not unique to Nigeria, as the world at large was grappling with a global economic crisis.

IPCR also urged citizens to avoid fanning the flames of disunity and disrupting the fragile peace currently enjoyed amid insecurity.

Director General, IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, in a statement, said, “This wise counsel comes at a critical juncture, as protests at this point in time could jeopardise the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Ayirimi: Tinubu Not Cause of Hunger

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and Itsekiri leader, Chief Ayirimi Emami, yesterday, said the rising food inflation and hunger in the country were not the making of President Bola Tinubu.

Emami, while addressing newsmen shortly after performing prayers for the Itsekiri nation during the “Ologbotsere Day” celebration at his Ubeji residence, maintained that Tinubu should not be held responsible for the hunger in the country. He said the president inherited a wobbling economy.

Emami stated that what was happening in the country, with regard to food inflation, predated the Tinubu-led APC administration and stressed that the APC governments were the offspring of successive bad governance.

He stated, “A lot of people are saying there is hardship in the land and I agree. Rarely there is hardship but this hardship is not caused by Asiwaju. These were wrong foundations that were laid and I pitied the president that he inherited a very wrong foundation and he is struggling with it to ensure that Nigeria moves forward.”

Bwala Warns against Violent Protest

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Daniel Bwala, expressed concerns about the planned nationwide protests, warning about it turning violent.

Bwala said the protest against the present government at the centre had political undertones and possibly foreign interests.

Addressing newsmen at State House, Abuja, after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Bwala contended that the proposed protests were not solely driven by genuine concerns over economic hardship.

He affirmed that though protests were constitutional, there was need for peaceful demonstrations, citing social media posts and intelligence reports that suggest a violent tone to the protests, which can lead to a breakdown of law and order.

Bwala made reference to Section 45 of the Nigerian constitution, which allows for laws to be made to abridge rights in the interest of public safety, protection of life, and national security.

He added, “Every opposition member will want to support any action of the people that will ridicule, denigrate or show the governing party as not effective. So it is not surprising that he could say that.”

PDP Backs Protest, Says It’s Matter of Right

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) voiced its support for the proposed protest, saying it is a matter of constitutional right. This came barely 24 hours after the PDP presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, expressed support for the planned action.

In an interview during a television programme, “Nigeria the Right Way”, on AIT, the acting national chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, expressed the party’s support for the national protest.

Damagum said, after all, the protest was constitutional, as it was the same people who were opposed to the protest that conducted the same action against President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

He stated, “This is the same people that led protests on President Goodluck Jonathan and his administration. The history is there.

“They were at the forefront because they felt at that particular time that things were not working well. And if today and people are feeling that things are not okay, and they want to express their grievances and you want to link it to the opposition, so, be it.

“We are Nigerians and we are feeling the same way like them today. We are worse than what we used to be. So, why can’t people protest. It is their rights.”

APC NWC: FG’ll Address Challenges

National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the youth to shelve the planned protests, and assured them that the federal government would address the economic challenges facing the country.

The NWC also called for an emergency meeting of chairmen of APC in all the 36 states of the federation for further discussions. National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Bashir, disclosed this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja after the 153rd NWC meeting of the party

Bashir stated, “The APC at its 153rd NWC meeting has joined the president to passionately appeal to those who are planning protests to shelve their plans and have confidence and belief in the government to address most of the economic challenges facing the nation.

“The NWC also noted that since coming on board in 2023, the government met quite a number of challenges, especially economic challenges, and Mr President is gradually implementing programmes and policies that would in the nearest future, bring succour and relief to the citizens.”

Bashir stressed that the most of the economic challenges were global issues, adding that they can only be addressed after thorough brain-storming.

He said NWC also noted that some of the issues highlighted by the protestants were political, while others were constitutional matters that could only be addressed through the amendment of the constitution, which was on-going at the National Assembly.

Dialogue with Protesters, House Minority Caucus Urges FG

Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives urged the federal government to dialogue with the planned protesters with a view to addressing their concerns.

Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Kingsely Chinda, made the call while speaking with journalists at an end of session dinner.

Chinda also called on the government to adopt the carrot and stick method in addressing the problem of insecurity in the country.

He stated, “We also appealed to the government to dialogue with the planned protesters and also look at some of the messages they are raising, the critical areas that need government intervention. Government should intervene and ensure that issues are resolved amicably.

“We are not going to encourage any protesters because in the past we have observed in most cases that even peaceful protests have been overtaken by hoodlums and with the insecurity situation in some parts of the country, you may not have control of the gathering of people. So some unscrupulous people may use the opportunity to create chaos.

“So we are discouraging any protest, but we appeal to government to dialogue and also look at critical areas that are necessary and address them amicably.”

Three Northern Groups Back Out of Protest

Three northern groups, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), Arewa Think Tank (ATT), and Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (ABMF) withdrew from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and socio-economic hardship.

A communique issued after their meeting in Kaduna said protests under any guise were counterproductive and could lead to violence and loss of lives.

The communique, which was read by Muhammad Yakubu, Convener of ATT, said the three groups had resolved that they would not participate in the planned nationwide strike scheduled for August 1.

The communique read, “We strongly denounce protests under any guise, as they are counterproductive and can lead to violence, loss of lives, and destruction of properties.

“Therefore, we have resolved that we will not be part of any protests. We call on Nigerian youth to engage authorities constructively through peaceful and legal means, such as dialogue and constructive engagement.

“We, the youth of the Arewa Youth Assembly, remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, advocating for youth development, and promoting peace and progress in our nation.

“We call on all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the private sector, to join hands with us in achieving these goals.”