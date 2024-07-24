Yemi Alade enlists Angelique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, KiDi for seventh studio album

African baddie and Afro Pop star, Yemi Alade, who recently dropped her seventh studio album, ‘Rebel queen’, has unveiled the album to her teeming fans across the world with listening parties in Paris, London, New York and last weekend, Lagos.

The Lagos event, which held at The Seed, Lekki, was witnessed by hundreds of her fans who turned up en-masse to celebrate Yemi Alade who, since 2009, remains a musical force from Nigeria to the world. Speaking to journalists at the event, she spoke on her experience recording the album and her excitement with how her fans across the world have received it.

She said, “July has been such an eventful month for my team as we hosted album release parties across Paris, London, New York and Lagos, all this month. We are creating an avenue for music lovers and chore fans to enjoy my album privately and exclusively. Every city had its different vibe as well as similarities”.

Speaking on her favorite songs off the album, she said that each song had its moment, however, “I would say some of the most memorable experiences recorded were ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Kilowawa’, ‘Peace and love’, ‘Carry me’, ‘I’m sorry’, ‘Chairman’, ‘BOP!’ to mention a few”.

On her collaborations, she said that she was specific about her choices for features, saying, “Angelique Kidjo is an icon and a mother among many special things. I knew she would be a perfect fit for my song #African woman. Also, Ziggy Marley was the only person that I knew would understand and execute the aim of my song titled ‘Peace and love’. Basically, the featured artistes’ core genres and personalities were things I considered for these collaborations. The album was recorded over several years and in different countries. I think I enjoyed recording this album the most because it was very intentional and proudly my best work yet”.

The Lagos album listening party was well attended by music industry stakeholders including Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Are, Nollywood actors and fans, as Yemi Alade serenaded them with songs off the album, with general conversations agreeing that the ‘Rebel Queen’ album was indeed her best work yet.