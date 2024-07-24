Sokoto Varsity Signs MOU with Ghana Varsity on Academic Advancement

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State University (SSU) and Cape Coast Technical University Ghana (CCTU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic advancement—the signing ceremony was held at the SSU Senate Chamber.

The various terms of the MoU will commence upon completion of all necessary regulatory requirements as stipulated by the National Universities Commission.

Furthermore, the partnership encompasses various collaborative initiatives, including staff exchange, research collaborations, innovation projects, and student exchange programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Bashir Garba, expressed optimism that the partnership would focus on innovative education, technological development, and economic advancement.

He recalled a similar MoU signed during his tenure as rector of the Polytechnic of Sokoto, which brought significant manpower development and internally generated revenue.

Garba highlighted that the faculties of engineering and agriculture have been constructed and furnished, and the university is ready to commence degree programs in engineering and agriculture once the Sokoto state government and the National Universities Commission approve them.

In his remarks, the visiting Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University Ghana, Prof. Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, emphasized the importance of the rationalization of knowledge and the readiness of his university to share knowledge, research outcomes, and innovations with SSU. He noted that the university has 40 years of establishment and has upgraded from a polytechnic to a full-fledged university offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

During the discussions before signing the documents, members of the two universities deliberated on how best to make the collaboration more vibrant and result-oriented to benefit the two institutions and humanity.

The MoU signing was witnessed by SSU staff, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Attahiru Ahmad Sifawa, and Rep. of the Registrar, Mal. Inuwa Garba Muhammad; Bursar, Alhaji Muhammad Sahabi Tambuwal; University Librarian, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Maidamma Furfuri, including deans and directors.

Prof. Laurence Atepor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, accompanied Boakye and the Director of Research Development and Postgraduate School, Prof. Emmanuel Bamfo Agyei.