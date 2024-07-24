Heirs Life Boss Now NIA Governing Council Member

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, has been elected to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

He was elected to the position at the Association’s 53rd Annual General Meeting held recently in Lagos.

According to NIA council, Onifade’s election further strengthens the capacity of the Association as an umbrella body steering the insurance industry towards new-age practices and adopting customer-centric policies to bring the public closer to the insurance sector.

Speaking on the election, NIA Director General Bola Odukaye, said ‘We strongly believe your expertise and contributions will significantly enhance the quality of the Council’s deliberations and activities towards positioning the insurance industry to its rightful place in the Nigerian financial services sector.”

Niyi Onifade expressed his commitment to the association. He said, “I am honoured by the Council’s trust in my leadership capabilities and the opportunity given to serve and contribute my quota to the transformation of the Nigerian Insurance industry. This election is also a testament to Heirs Insurance Group’s unwavering commitment to advancing the insurance industry.’

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) said it would continue to advocate the growth and stability of the Nigerian insurance sector. It said Onifade’s role would be instrumental in shaping policies and strategies that would foster a positive outlook for both the industry and the wider economy.

Niyi Onifade is a seasoned insurance practitioner with over 30 years experience in the Nigerian Insurance Industry. He serves as the MD/CEO of Heirs Life, a member of Heirs Insurance Group.

Heirs Insurance Group pioneers a new era of insurance solutions with the roll-out of various initiatives including a seamless mobile app, USSD; Prince, its intuitive chatbot; InConnect, its partnership portal Digital Experience Centre; and more.