  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

Food Security: Kano Destils 22 Dams, Clears 1,299 Farmlands

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government has commenced desliting of its 22 dams as part of efforts to support dry season farming, which involve removing silt, sediment, and other deposits that have accumulated over the years in the dams. 

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Danjuma Mahmoud, disclosed this yesterday  in Kano. 

 He said government had also commenced massive clearance of 1,299 cultivable lands to ensure improved farming activities in the the upcoming dry season.

“We have set aside 1,299 hectares of land at Dansoshiya forest to boost irrigation farming in Kano, and the country at large. 

“The destilling of our dams will help us to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security support farmers’ livelihoods and promote sustainable water management practices.”

“After cultivating and harvesting the crops, there is also the need to use good roads to evacuate the produce to their various destinations, including the houses and markets,” the Commissioner added.

He noted that the state government had embarked on a massive construction of rural roads to facilitate the evacuation of the farm produce after harvest. 

He further explained that the state government has purchased fertilizers worth about N6.2 billion for distribution to farmers in order to boost agriculture production in the state. 

According to him, 52 trucks of the fertilizers worth N1.2 billion had already been distributed to farmers in the 44 local government areas of the state, free of charge. 

He disclosed that the state government had procured 180 trucks of fertilizers worth N5billion for distribution to the farmers at 50 percent discounted rate. 

