APC Threatens Mutfwang, Asks Him to Join Party or They’ll Retake Plateau, Others

•Governor hails new NBA president, Osigwe

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





In a subtle threat, the North Central APC Forum, has advised the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to defect to the ruling party because it was ready to retake state, which it lost to opposition PDP in 2023, including all the states in the North Central.

The APC has however sent a letter of invitation to Mutfwang to that effect.

Chairman of the North Central APC Forum, Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, in a statement, said the call became necessary to advance the progressive outreach of the APC

The letter titled, “Invitation of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State to join APC”, stated that in recent times, they had made several consultations and also met with many chieftains of their party from Plateau State and the North Central region in general, to work out modalities on extending their invitation to the governor.

The APC noted that they had reached out to the governor already through the media.

“Consequent upon this, it is also pertinent to formally notify you of our invitation to him (Mutfwang) to join the APC, and a formal letter to this effect will also be delivered to him hereafter, and to the Plateau State APC, as well as his ward in Mangu local government area,” the letter explained.

It stated that the call for Mutfwang to join the APC would enable the party to retake Plateau State which it lost to the PDP in the 2023 election.

According to the letter, Mutfwang’s development efforts, his acceptability in the state, his approach towards boosting peace and security of the state and his progressive personality have been impressive.

Meanwhile, Mutfwang has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, on his election as the new President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Governor expressed confidence in his united approach to lead the association towards a future focused on truth and justice for all Nigerians.

In a statement by the his Director of Press, Mr. Gyang Bere, Mutfwang commended the NBA for conducting a successful election, saying it underlined the association’s vital role as the “conscience of the society and the hope of the common man.”