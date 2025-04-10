  • Thursday, 10th April, 2025

A SICK MOVE

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Donald Trump has announced that he, or really the US, will impose a “major” tariff on pharmaceuticals. The word major is vague but it can be suggested that it will be in the 30% to 50% range rather than the general 10%.

This is shameful. In an ideal world, any necessary medicine would be free but that’s not realistic, so the best that can be hoped for is cheap and readily available. Costs should be minimised not subject to extra tariffs basically at the whim of an individual.

Our savings may be taking a hit but that’s not likely to be life changing, whereas a decreased access to medicine will cost lives.

The world’s leader is leading everyone into chaos and catastrophe. Well done President Trump.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

