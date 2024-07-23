Sani: Insecurity Has Retarded North’s Devt

•Says narrative Tinubu is anti-north false, absurd

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has lamented that insecurity has retarded developments in critical sectors in the north.

Speaking when the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), paid him a courtesy visit yesterday at the Government House, Kaduna, Sani lamented that the north faced an “existential threat”.

He lamented that criminal elements were laying siege on communities in the region and reversing the progress made on multiple fronts.

According to him, a lot of farmers could no longer access their farms and “food insecurity now confronts us directly. Child and maternal mortality are on the increase. Our infrastructure have decayed.

“The moves to address our infrastructural deficits are equally threatened by insecurity. From this very disturbing picture, it is clear that Northern Nigeria faces an existential threat,” Sani said.

He said the time had come “for all hands to be on deck to pull the region back from the brink,” urging northerners to close ranks and work out a strategy to address the challenges facing the region.

“It is a time when our people must close ranks, fashion a Marshall Plan for the North and move decisively to change these negative development indices,” added.

The governor also frowned at what he described as “toxic politics” and “pull him down syndrome”, among northern politicians.

“We indulge in endless blame games, devoid of attempts at soul-searching or introspection. We have failed to ask ourselves some vital questions. Where did the rain start beating the North? Who are those complicit in the underdevelopment of the North?

“What have we done individually and collectively to find solutions to the challenges facing the North?

“We must take a hard look at ourselves, tell ourselves some home truths and move together to fashion a common strategy to address our developmental challenges, and confront the criminals making life unbearable for our people,” Sani said.

He said the ACF has a major role to play in building the required consensus for the best approach to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the region.

“Let us de-emphasize politics and focus on development. Let us gear our efforts towards overcoming the threats with all the energy we can muster,” he added, dismissing insinuations that the government of President Bola Tinubu was anti-North.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration, “has been giving uncommon support to state governments in the North to address their myriad challenges.

“The narrative that President Tinubu is against the North is false, absurd and unbecoming. It is the handiwork of elements, who are experts at political manipulation. They are only interested in feathering their political nests, not the development of Northern Nigeria.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum must beware of such elements. Their antics and manipulations are chiefly responsible for the relegation of the North to the economic and political backwaters.

“We are willing and ready to partner the Arewa Consultative Forum on initiatives that will advance the interests of the people of the North. We want to help reposition ACF to effectively play its coordinating role.”

Earlier, Chairman of the forum, Mamman Osuman, SAN, noted that all the indices that track human progress, especially, poverty, illiteracy, health and security of lives and property, tended to place the North at the deep end of trough.

“A great deal of work awaits all Northerners. It is therefore incumbent on our leaders and citizens alike to change the narrative without further delay,” Osuman said.