Naija Times Publisher, Ehi Braimah, Receives London Varsity Alumni Award

The publisher of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, has been selected as a recipient of the University of Roehampton’s 20th Anniversary Chancellor Alumni Award.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to Braimah’s dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions to his field. According to a statement, he will be honoured at an exclusive event on October 22, 2024, inLondon.

“Braimah completed his MBA degree at the University of Roehampton in 2016 and is excited to be recognised among an impressive pool of talented alumni. He expressed his gratitude, saying: “This recognition means so much to me, especially being part of a large community of alumni comprising great minds and talented professionals.”

The Chancellor’s Alumni Award recognises the outstanding achievements, success, and impact of Roehampton alumni worldwide. Braimah’s selection is a reflection of his hard work and commitment to excellence.