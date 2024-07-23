Investment: Sule Joins Presidential Delegation to China

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor and Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, Abdullahi Sule, last Sunday departed for the People’s Republic of China as part of a presidential delegation on renewable energy investment drive.

Chief Press Secretary to the Nasarawa State governor, Ibrahim Addra, disclossed this in a statement he issued to journalists in Lafia.

The Governor Sule’s Chief Press Secretary added that the delegation was expected to visit major Chinese industries on a tour of renewable energy technology manufacturing facilities.

Addra said: “The visit was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of actualising Nigeria’s Green Industrial Revolution; the centerpiece of which is the siting of Nigeria’s first Green Industrial Zone Evergreen City in Nasarawa State.

“Governor Abdullahi Sule’s inclusion in the team and Nasarawa State’s choice to host Africa’s first ever eco-industrial park is yet another pointer to the state’s steady progress and the enviable position attained under Governor Sule’s unparalleled stewardship”.