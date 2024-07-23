ASUP Suspends Planned Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called off it’s plan to embark on strike over contentious provisions in the new Scheme of Service as released by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on the 19th of June, 2024.

A statement signed by the national president of ASUP, Shammah Kpanja said that the suspension of the industrial action followed the decision of the federal government to suspend the implementation of the flawed Scheme of Service.

ASUP had issued a 15-Day ultimatum to the federal government effective from July 8, 2024 to reconsider the implementation of the contentious provisions in the new Scheme of Service for Polytechnic Institutions as released by the NBTE.

However, the ASUP said that: “Within the 15 days period however, our Union’s leadership was invited to a tripartite meeting with the leadership of the NBTE and Federal Ministry of Education on the 19th of July where it was resolved that the implementation of the flawed document be suspended and a review process be initiated in line with the demands of our Union.

“The document was immediately suspended by the NBTE through a circular addressed to Chairmen Governing Councils, Rectors and Provosts of our institution’s same day.

“Following this development, our Union’s NEC reconvened on an emergency note on the 22nd of July to review our earlier position. The NEC therefore resolved to suspend the earlier scheduled industrial action in recognition of the fact that the demands of the Union has been met substantially”.