Kwara Community Raises the Alarm over Banditry, Kidnappings 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National President, Isolo Opin Development Association in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mr. Joseph Alaba Kumuyi, at the weekend raised the alarm over the incessant banditry and kidnapping attacks on the people of the town by suspected gunmen.

Kumuyi, therefore, said that the development has led to the fleeing of many farmers in the town from their farms adding that it is high time the federal government deployed more armed security agents to the community in order not to hinder food production in the country.

He disclosed this at Isolo Opin town during the official inauguration of the two Area Command buildings donated by the community to Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDS) as effort to upgrading their facilities in the area.

Kumuyi stated that the incessant attacks on the community by these gunmen had also led to the kidnapping of many residents of the town while some have been killed for their inability to provide ransom payments in the recent times.

He said: “Without secured environment, there can’t be development, so that’s why we spent so much to provide the buildings for the use of NSCDS Area Command.

“We have suffered so much in the hands of kidnappers and bandits as they frequently attack us. It wasn’t like this before. About two weeks ago, one Fulani man was kidnapped and killed.

“Now, our people can no longer freely work on their farms because of the fear of being kidnapped; they now farm within their house to feed from hands to mouth instead of going to farms to feed the community.

“We believe that if normalcy is returned to the community and security challenges are drastically reduced, development will come to our community, and that is our target.”

Kumuyi said further that with the Area Command office of NSCDS in the community, they expect more officers and logistics to combat the menace in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante.

On his parts, the monarch of the town, Asolo of Isolo Opin, Oba Raphael Sunday, Are, appealed the to government security agencies to redouble their efforts and rescue the residents from incessant banditry and kidnapping attacks from the surrounding thick forests.

The monarch said this last Friday during the official inauguration of the two Area Command buildings donated by the community to NSCDS in upgrading their facilities in the area.

He said: “We are surrounded by thick forests through which kidnappers and bandits frequently attack us and take our people into the forest and demand ransom.

“Your officers are doing great jobs collaborating with our vigilantes and hunters to reduce the menace, but we are appealing to the government to do more by increasing the surveillance and the logistics to drastically reduce their nefarious activities here.”

The state Commandant of NSCDS, Dr. Umar J.J Muhammad, in his address commended efforts of the community in providing the buildings, saying that it shows that they perfectly understood the importance of security and that the government alone cannot provide security.

The commandant, who was represented by his Deputy, Isaac Ayelabowo, assured the residents of improved security, saying that “we are here to work together to ensure adequate security.”