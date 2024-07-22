Kogi CJ Admonishes New Judges to Shun Acts against Administration of Justice

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi, has admonished the newly appointed Judges in the state to shun all forms of acts inimical to the process of administration of justice, stressing that their offices are scared and revered.

Justice Majebi gave advice while officially presenting the 10 new judicial officers to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the state judiciary at court proceeding held in honour of new Judges at the premises of High Court in Lokoja at weekend.

He said: “To the 10 Judicial Officers, I congratulate your Lordships on your elevation after a rigorous process.

“The office of a Judge is sacred one that is revered and respected, and therefore, places a duty on you to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the office above all other considerations.

“Your Lordships must remember always that justice is one of the attributes of God which you are called upon to administer for men. Therefore, you must deal fairly with litigants, recognising the equality and dignity of all.

“You must ensure that every person is treated accordingly to the same standards and with the same respect regardless of class, religion, race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, or any other social category.

“I urge you to uphold justice, equity, fairness and the rule of law in the discharge of your responsibilities as Judges.

“You should be guided, and abide by your oath of office, judicial oath and the code of conduct for Judicial Officers.

“You should remain resolute and undaunted when your decisions are subjected to social media trial, which is the order of the day.”