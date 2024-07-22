House of Reps Committee Inspects Projects by NEDC in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The House of Representatives Committee on North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has assured that it would facilitate more legislative actions that will strengthen the activities of the commission for effective service delivery.

The committee led by its chairman, Hon. Usman Zannah, stated this during an inspection visit to ongoing projects in Bauchi State, weekend, as part of its oversight functions.



Chairman of the committee who commended the commission for executing projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the residents in the state urged the federal government to continue to support the commission with funds that will enable it reach out to other states in the Northeast region considering what the region had experienced due to activities of insurgents.

He urged the contractors working at the site of the projects to ensure that they abide with the terms and reference of the projects, stressing that in doing such, the projects will last a long time and the commission will have value for the funds expended in their execution.



While conducting committee members round some of the projects in Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Government Area, the Managing Director/CEO of NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali, said that the commission was in the state to supervise how the work was progressing in order to ensure the projects were executed in line with the specifications and contractual agreements.

Mohammed Alkali also said that all the projects are very strategic to the growth and development of Bauchi State and its people assuring that the commission will do its best to ensure timely completion of all the projects.



Our correspondent reports that some of the projects inspected include the ongoing construction of the 53km Kirfi-Gombe Abba road linking Bauchi and Gombe State, reconstruction of three bridges at Kalajanga, Bara and Tashan Turmi Bridges along Bauchi to Gombe highway.

Other NEDC projects in Bauchi State include construction of Institute of Ophthalmology Complex in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi, rehabilitation of Shira Healthcare – in Alkaleri LGA, completion of community healthcare center in Dagudi, Alkaleri LGA, construction of surgical ward and equipping, rehabilitation/skills acquisition of National Obstetrics Center in Ningi.



Additional projects include the construction and equipping of a triage (medical emergency complex) center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, reconstruction of culverts and drainage along Alkaleri-Futuk Road, Construction of Kirfi-Gombe Abba Road – Kirfi Gombe, establishment of three new forestry nurseries with general silvicultural services through: drilling of solar powered boreholes, reticulation of water supply, chain-link fencing of borehole areas in each of the new nurseries in Yashi (Alkaleri LGA), Bogoro LGA, Bununu (Tafawa Balewa LGA) and Kafin Madaki (Ganjuwa LGA).

The NEDC also embarked on construction of input stores, toilets, security posts, nursery sheds and perimeter chain-link fencing at three nursery sites in Bauchi, Jama’re, Darazo, and Nabordo in Toro LGA as well as drilling of 6’’ diameter (350m) API borehole with solar hybrid accessories, construction of overhead tank and provision of water points on concrete slab – Daguri, Alkaleri LGA.

There is also drilling of 6’’ diameter (350m) api borehole with solar hybrid accessories, construction of overhead tank and provision of water points on concrete slab – Yashi, Alkaleri LGA, drilling of 6’’ diameter (350m) API borehole with solar hybrid accessories, construction of overhead tank and provision of water points on concrete slab at Kunkar, Alkaleri LGA.

Drilling of 6’’ diameter (350m) api borehole with solar hybrid accessories, construction of overhead tank and provision of water points on concrete slab – GSSS Darazo, Darazo LGA, Drilling of 6’’ diameter (350m) api borehole with solar hybrid accessories, construction of overhead tank and provision of water points on concrete slab -Dogon jeji, Jama’are LGA and Establishment of ICT Training Center – Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi.

It also established an ICT Training Center at Bauchi State University – Gadau Campus, SAZUG, Itas/Gadau LGA, Establishment of ICT Training Center College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Misau, construction of 2 blocks of 12 classrooms each for secondary school – Bauchi LGA, Bauchi south senatorial district of Bauchi state (NEDC Mega School, Bauchi LGA) and Construction of administrative block, 4 units of 2 bedroom semi-detached staff quarters and other buildings (Commercial center, gate house and fence) – Bauchi LGA, Bauchi south senatorial district of Bauchi state. (NEDC Mega School, Bauchi LGA).