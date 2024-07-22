  • Monday, 22nd July, 2024

Boy Sheramang Debuts Self-titled EP

Fast-rising artist, Sheramang, is making his mark on the Nigerian music scene with the release of his debut project, ‘Boy Sheramang EP.’

Sheramang takes a solo exploration of the thrills of love from the high points to the low and confusing moments on the EP. The six-track offers a glimpse into the artist’s heritage which has a significant influence on the sound.

“Hailing and spending parts of my journey in Northern Nigeria have substantial effects on my sound, I’ve also spent a good portion of my life in Lagos where I was born,” he says.

The project comes off the release of his debut single, ‘AM To PM.’ With ‘Boy Sheramang,’ the artist is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the industry, crafting authentic and relatable lyrics that resonate with listeners.

For Sheramang, the EP serves as the beginning of his musical journey, and with his talent and dedication, he’s confident in leaving a lasting impression on fans and industry insiders alike.

