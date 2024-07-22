204,413 Students Seek Placement into Lagos Public Secondary Schools

Oluchi Chibuzor

A total of 204,413 pupils, over the weekend, sat for placement examinations into Lagos public secondary schools across the state for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Speaking during a tour of some centres across the state, the Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, acknowledged that the number shows more students are seeing the quality in public schools

According to him, “We did a placement examination for students in Primary Six going to Junior Secondary School One(JSS1) to assess them to know that they are fit to be in the JSS classes.

“We have about 204,413 students involved. Yes, it’s normal because some of the students who have attended private primary school, they want to go to secondary school too in the public schools.

“Quite a number of students from private schools are moving to public schools now. So we have to encourage them and you know our own is we should leave no child behind. Everybody should be accommodated.”