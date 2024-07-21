  • Sunday, 21st July, 2024

THISDAY Alumni Shower Encomiums on Eniola Bello on His 60th Birthday

Peter Uzoho

As the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, clocks 60th today, THISDAY Alumni Association has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in celebrating the fearless veteran journalist.


The alumni, in a congratulatory message, said the celebrant’s loyalty and unwavering commitment to THISDAY’s values and vision have been exemplary.
In the message, which was jointly signed by its President, Dr. Tony Onyima and Secretary, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, the association stated that Bello’s journey with THISDAY was a testament to his dedication and passion for journalism.


It pointed out that the managing director has since the inception of THISDAY been a beacon of integrity guiding the editorial direction of the influential newspaper organisation with a sharp, incisive mind and a deep-seated commitment to the truth.
It added that Bello’s Eni-B column in THISDAY, which is marked by insightful analysis and fearless commentary, has consistently provided clarity in times of uncertainty and has enlightened the newspaper’s teeming readers.
“On this momentous occasion of your 60th birthday, we, the members of THISDAY Alumni Association, extend our heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to you.


“As the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers and a distinguished journalist, your loyalty and unwavering commitment to THISDAY’s values and vision have been exemplary. Your journey with THISDAY is a testament to your dedication and passion for journalism.
“From the newspaper’s inception, you have been a beacon of integrity, guiding its editorial direction with a sharp, incisive mind and a deep-seated commitment to the truth,” the statement explained.


The association further noted that Bello has throughout the years shown remarkable resilience and steadfastness while navigating the challenges of the media industry with grace and determination.
It maintained that Bello’s leadership has not only sustained THISDAY’s high standards but has also inspired a generation of journalists to uphold the principles of fairness, accuracy and ethical reporting.


According to the association, Bello’s ability to mentor and nurture young talents has left an indelible mark on the journalistic landscape and ensured the continued excellence of the newspaper.


While reflecting on his contributions with immense pride and gratitude as he celebrates the milestone occasion, the association noted Bello’s unwavering dedication to journalism, excellent leadership and profound impact on THISDAY, which has earned him a place of honour in the annals of Nigerian media history. 

