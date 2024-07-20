Olufunmilayo, Olatunji, Others  Cruise  into Prime Atlantic’s Squash Finals 

Top ranked seeded players on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) list at the ongoing third edition of Prime Atlantic Squash tournament have all gained spots in the finals.

Rofiats Abdulazeez the number one seeded PSA player in the country sealed her place in the finals having defeated top ranked U-19 player Mosturah Durosinlorun 3-0 in a best of three matches in the women’s category.

Busayo Olatunji the number two ranked player in the PSA sanctioned tournament gallantly defeated Blessing Isaac the number three seeded player 3-0.

Olatunji and Abdulazeez the defending champion will clash like titans at the finals on Saturday in the women’s category.

In the men’s category, Gabriel Olufunmilayo reminded the audience why his the number one seeded player of the tournament, he defeated the number four seeded PSA player Suliamon Faruq 3-0.

Kehinde Samuel defeated Abel Shedrak 3-1 to qualify for the finals, Olufunmilayo the first runner up at the 2023 edition of the tournament will face Samuel at the finals.

With five million Naira at stake, Teslim Balogun Stadium will witness the finest squash on Saturday at the finals.

In one of the semifinals of the U-16 category Zainab Ishola defeated Leona Iyelih-Omoefe 3-0.

Ishola defeated Leona Iyelih-Omoefe, 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 to berth in the finals of the 2024 edition in Lagos.

Ishola said that the competition had been a successful one and she has been able to showcase herself to the best of her ability.

“It has been an exciting competition, we wish for more competition of this nature which keeps us busy and brings out the best in us.

“Hard work, good body movement and persistency had given me the edge over my opponent and this is what I intend to use when I play in the final,”Ishola said.

Her opponent, Iyelih-Omoefe said that in spite of loosing in the semifinals that she was proud of her achievement in the competition.

“I played against a tougher opponent whose body movement was faster than my own, but despite the loss I am still proud of myself.

“I want to thank the organisers for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talent and prove ourselves,”Iyelih-Omoefe said.

In other semifinal results, Aishat Abdulraheem defeated Loveth Balogun, 11-5, 3-0 in the girls U-16 category.

Ishola will slug it out with Abdulraheem at the finals.

In the U-16 boys category, Shuaib Giwa secured a win over Friday Daniel 3-1 to qualify for the finals reach the finals of the competition.

Giwa will play Mathew Yusuf who edge pass Joshua Daniel by 3-0 in the semifinals.