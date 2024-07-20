NPFL Referees to Use Communication Aides, Learn VAR for New Season  

The Nigeria Premier Football League is set to level up next season with game-changing moves that will help referees officiate better, including the use of VAR.

In a move that is set to revolutionise the NPFL and football in the country, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of officiating in the upcoming season.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in the nation’s capital, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, made a bold announcement that has sent shockwaves through the football community.

The introduction of these cutting-edge communication devices is expected to significantly improve the decision-making process of match officials, reducing the likelihood of controversial calls that have often plagued the Nigerian game in the past.

“We have concluded the procurement of communication gadgets that can minimise errors, and these will be available for the new season,” Gusau declared, per a report on the league’s website.

Gusau also revealed that the federation will be collaborating with international partners to provide specialised training for referees on the intricate workings of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

“Our goal is to equip our referees with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively utilise the VAR technology, ensuring that the game is officiated with the highest level of accuracy and fairness,” the NFF President explained.

The news was further amplified by the Chairman of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, who expressed his optimism about the league’s future.

“We know that the NPFL still has room for improvement, and our objective this season is to build on recent successes,” Elegbeleye added.

The announcement of these transformative measures has been met with widespread enthusiasm from football enthusiasts across the country, who have long advocated for the improvement of officiating in the Nigerian game.

Relatedly, the NPFL board has also increased the winners’ prize by N50m and unveiled an ambitious plan to end player migration in the Football League.

The winner of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season will receive a massive prize of 200 million, the league’s chairman has announced.

The increase, a 33.3% jump from the 150 million won by Enugu Rangers last term, is part of the NPFL board’s ambitious plans to revitalise and modernise Nigeria’s top flight.

Elegbeleye revealed the details after the league’s Annual General Meeting in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, where club owners also agreed on an August 31 kickoff date for the upcoming campaign.