NNS Delta Engages Personnel in Shooting Exercise In Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, Warri, yesterday engaged its men and officers in firing exercises to enhance their weapon-handling proficiency.

The two-day event is taking place at the 4 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army Shooting Range, Benin, Edo State.

Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abba Muhsin, said the exercise was aimed at enhancing the weapon handling proficiency, combat readiness, and operational capabilities of the personnel.

Muhsin, who was represented by the Executive Officer, NNS Delta, Navy Captain Solomon Paul explained that the biannual event was usually conducted to bring the operations of the military to speed.

“It is a biannual exercise that is usually conducted to bring operations up to speed in weapon-handling capabilities.

“The performance today was very good; the turnout was also very good because we have the participation of all men of the NNS Delta and all other Nigerian Navy units within the Warri area,” he said.

The naval boss advised the personnel to undertake the exercise with the utmost dedication.

This, he said, would enhance the successes of the personnel in the performance of their constitutional roles and the protection of Nigerian assets.

He added that training was a routine and continuous exercise in the military, which ensured better performance when the need arose.

