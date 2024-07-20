Kennedy-Ohanenye: I’m Being Victimised for Refusing to Sign Dubious $500m Loan

Sunday Ehigiator

Embattled Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has revealed that she was allegedly being victimised by some cabals in government because she refused to sign a $500 million World Bank loan request.

On July 10, 2024, a near physical confrontation between Kennedy-Ohanenye, and the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development was averted at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, where the minister had appeared to clarify the controversy surrounding her alleged diversion of N1.5 billion meant for the payment of contractors by officials of the ministry.

But speaking with THISDAY through during a phone interview, the minister revealed that, “There is a $500 million loan that was meant to be signed by me, but I refused to sign. There was also a case of $100 million earlier as well. Find out what it was meant for.

“All the loans they collect, including World Bank loans, etc, are you aware that the same World Bank staff in Nigeria takes back 40 per cent and calls it consultation fees?

“These are things you people should look into. You people should focus on where the problem is and let them leave me alone.”

She added: “Now my life is at stake because I refused to sign the $500 million loan. Let me tell you, if I sign that loan today, I am entitled to five per cent of the money, but I refused to sign it. It is part of why the National Assembly and all of them are after me.

“And that 40 per cent they take is a secret, I found it out. Why should anybody give us a loan and you still direct us how to use the loan, and you take 40 per cent and provide us with a consultant that will take it, and they will take it?

“I told them $100 million is too much to use to teach our women how to save money, we can teach them, let them bring the $100 million and give it to those women and use it to know what to do with their lives.

“Let me do things that would impact lives of the people. I made sure that the action plan.”