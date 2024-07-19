  • Friday, 19th July, 2024

Paris 2024: FG Dangles $5,000 on Each Gold Medal 

Sport | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The federal government has said it will lavish any athlete who returns home with a gold medal at the forthcoming Olympic Games in Paris with $5,000 cash.

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria will be represented by 82 athletes in 11 events at the 33rd Olympic Games slated to begin in Paris next Friday.

He told reporters that the offer was to motivate the athletes to aim for gold medals at the Games.

In addition, he said athletes who win silver medals will get $3,000 while winners of bronze medals will smile home with $2,000.

“Any Team Nigeria athlete that wins a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics will earn $5,000.00,” 

 Enoh said adding: “Winning a silver medal will earn the athlete $3,000 and a bronze medal feat will be given $2,000.00. We are determined to encourage Nigerian athletes”.

He also assured local and international athletes that their camping allowances will get to them and will not be diverted by officials.

The minister also revealed that the ministry has already paid the local camping allowances of athletes in Nigeria.

“Our athletes are camping locally in Nigeria and Germany. The camping allowances of all the athletes and officials in Nigeria have been paid.

“Hopefully, the athletes and officials in Germany will get theirs before departing Paris, France,” he said.

