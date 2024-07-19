FCCPC Imposes $220m Fines on WhatsApp, Facebook over Abuse of User-data, Others 

James Emejo in Abuja

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Friday imposed a $220 million fine on Meta, formerly known as Facebook and WhatsApp over alleged consumer rights’ infringements.

In a statement, acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, FCCPC, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, accused the social media platforms of denying Nigerian data subjects the right to self-determine; unauthorised transfer and sharing of Nigerian data-subjects personal data, including cross- border storage in “violation of then, and now prevailing law”.

The commission further indicted the platforms over discrimination and disparate treatment; abuse of dominance; and tying and bundling.

Details later….