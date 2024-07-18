Residents Protest Alleged Cancellation of N147.6bn Katsina Road Project

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Some residents from Katsina State have alleged that the Ministry of Works has cancelled a N147.6 billion contract for the full rehabilitation of Katsina-Kankara-Dutsinma-Maraba Kankara road in the state.

They claimed that the contract, which was awarded to an indigenous firm, Vipan Global Resources Limited, after fulfilling all the requisite requirements, has a completion period of 24 months.

One of the residents, Mohammed Sani, a community leader, who spoke on behalf of others, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the road project was awarded to the firm on 5th April, 2024 with contract number 8489.

Sani said a certificate of no objection was duly issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), as well as an approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Documents displayed by the residents include all the bidding documents, an award letter, FEC approval, acceptance letter, engineer’s order to begin work and site handover letter, among others.

The engineer’s order signed by one O.U. Bakare, instructed the firm to commence work with effect from April 25, 2024 with a directive that the work be completed on April 14, 2026.

Also, in an official letter duly signed by Mr Tahir B.G, the Federal Controller in Katsina State, the Federal Ministry of Works handed over the road to the contractor on April 24, 2024.

Sani said a senior official of the ministry confirmed that the managing director of the company and officials of the Federal Ministry of Works jointly signed an agreement for the road project on May 10, 2024.

According to him, “We were told that the firm wrote a letter of request for advance payment guarantee to the ministry and mobilised to site and commenced work in line with the contractual terms.

“It was while waiting for payment that the ministry issued a letter on 16 July, 2024 asking the firm to stop the road project and vacate the site immediately.

“In the letter signed by Engr Goni Mohammed, Director of Highways, North West, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Works, the contract was stepped down, citing lack of funds.

“The claim was faulted by many officials of the ministry because there is a N10.9 billion budgetary provision for it in the 2024 budget.”

The residents from communities along the road, however, alleged that the Federal Ministry of Works’ action was politically motivated even as they lampooned the minister for condoning acts that could sow a seed of discord between the Federal Government and the north.

They wondered why the Minister of Works, David Umahi, cancelled a project in the north and did not cancel any from the south as if he is trying to pit the north against the president.

Investigation by THISDAY, however, revealed that the project was cancelled due to funds paucity.

A source at the ministry stated that the contractor had sunk huge sums of money into the project and was not prepared to incur losses.

When contacted, a senior staff of the Federal Ministry of Works confirmed that there are similar road projects awarded by the ministry most of which have less budgetary provisions than the one in question.

He said: “These projects include the rehabilitation and dualization of Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja road awarded to Reinforced Global Resources Limited for N183.6 billion with a budgetary provision of N2.5 billion in the 2023 supplementary budget with 24-month completion period.

“There is also the rehabilitation of Ugep-Abaomoge-Opkosi road in Cross River State awarded to Reinforced Global Resource Limited for N54.6 billion with a budgetary provision of N2.5 billion in the 2023 supplementary budget with 24-month completion period.

“There is also the construction of Malando-Garin Baka-Ngaski-Wara road in Kebbi State awarded to Epsilon Sky Global Engr Limited for N96.1 billion with a budgetary provision of N4 billion; and the construction of Benin by-pass in Edo state awarded to CCECC for N230 billion with the provision of N2.5 billion made in the budget.

“Others are the construction of Benin-Agbor road awarded to China Harbour Construction Company at N202 billion without budgetary provision, and construction of Kaima-Kishi road section 1 in Kwara State at the cost of N50.6 billion awarded to IGEE Engineering Company Limited without budgetary provision.

“Another one is the contract for the construction of a 23-span flyover bridge project at Ele-Obinagu Junction, along Enugu-Abakaliki Road awarded to Reinforced Global Resources Limited for N19.4 billion with a budgetary provision of N2.5 billion and a 24-month completion period.

“There is also the contract for the reconstruction of Bida-Lemu-Wushishi-Zungeru Road in Niger State awarded to Gerawa Global Engineering for N66.9 billion for which there is a budgetary provision of N2 billion in the 2023 supplementary budget and a 24-month completion period; construction of Otukpo-Nasarawa road in Benue State awarded to Wizchino Engineering Limited for N198.8. billion in the 2023 supplementary budget with a 36-month completion period.

“Others are contract for the rehabilitation of Abeokuta-Ibaro/Ilaro road in Ogun State awarded to Strabic Construction Company at N57 billion with about N71.7 million budgetary provision; and rehabilitation of Ore-Ondo-Akure Road in Ondo State awarded to Civil & Building Construction (CBC) Global for N134.8 billion with provision for N4.7 billion made in the budget.”