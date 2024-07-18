Players Applaud Organisers of Prime Atlantic Squash

Some players at the ongoing third edition of the Prime Atlantic squash tournament have applauded the brand for its commitment towards the development of squash at the grassroots.

Busayo Olatunji Nigeria’s number one Squash Female player gave the commendation to the organisers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos.

Olatunji said that the tournament has been a well-organised event and that the turn-up for the championship had been great and very competitive.

“It’s a great event, a lot of players have turned up for the event and it has been very competitive and a very lively atmosphere.

“We need regular competition of this nature to help in the development of the players and their coaches.

“The competition will bring out the best out of the players as they compete for honours and the competition prize money.

“The officiating so far has been fair and balanced we hope in the future invitations can be given to international players,” Olatunji said.

Olatunji had an easy ride against her opponent in the round of 16, she defeated Modupe Faniyi, 11-3, 11-2, and 11-1(3-0) to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Faniyi in her reaction to the match said she played against a more experienced player who is highly rated in the country. She applauded the organisers for their consistency.

“Despite the economic situation of the country, their commitment to the development of squash should be applauded.

“It was a tough match for me, I played a more experienced player and could not cope with the pressure.

“However, the loss, I have learnt a lot in the competition having won my first game and that is a lot of experience for me in the future,” Faniyi said.

In another all-ladies match, Jadesola Olatunji crushed number five ranked player Udeme James 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 and 11-6 (3-1).

Olatunji said that she was delighted about her victory over highly rated Udeme, she said she worked hard for the win.

“I’m very happy about my win against Udeme, I feel confident about the future having defeated a highly-ranked player in the tournament.

James told NAN that she lost the game to a better-composed player who worked hard and deserved her victory.

“It’s a tough loss for me, I lost my focus and that affected my mental alertness, I congratulate my opponent she deserved to win the match,” James said.

In other games decided in the round of 16, Delight Allison defeated Titilayo Akinleye, 11-4, 11-4, 11-4. Mosturah Durosilorun beat Victory Tontonye, 11-2, 9-11, 11-7, 11-4 (3-1).

Blessing Isaac edge pass Risikat Ahmed 11-2, 11-1 and 11-3 (3-0), Khadija Abdulraheem beat Veronica Sunday, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, 4-11, 8-11(3-2).

Rofiat Abdulazeez overpowered Zainob Ishola, 11-2, 11-6 and 11-4 (3-0).