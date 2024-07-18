Ijesha Digital Hub Celebrates Job Placements for 17 Graduates

Agnes Ekebuike

The Ijesha Digital Hub has announced that 17 graduates from its first cohort are to receive job offers following their successful completion of the training programme.

The milestone was announced to the graduates and the large crowd that gathered to witness the historic event by the keynote speaker and member of the Board of Trustees of Ijesa Global Alliance for Development (IGAD), Sir Aladekomo, who is also the Chairman, SmartCity Resorts Plc and founder of Chams Plc.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 48 trainees who completed intensive training in various digital disciplines: 10 in UI/UX Design, 23 in Cybersecurity, and 15 in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The graduates are now equipped with cutting-edge skills and knowledge and recognized professional certificates in their respective digital domains ready to embark on their professional journeys.

The Executive Director, Ijesha Global Alliance for Development (IGAD), Dr. Cornelius Adewale, said: “The immediate job opportunities for our trainees are a testament to the hub’s commitment to providing skills development training today so that participants can build tomorrow. We are proud of the engagement framework, training delivery, monitoring mechanism, and effective assessment we have developed. This initiative has the potential to transform Nigeria into a digital economy powerhouse.”

Chairman of IGAD, Prince Abimbola Olashore, said: “The success of the first cohort of Ijesha Digital Hub underscores the significant role that targeted training programs play in addressing the skills gap in the Nigerian tech industry. The job placements of these graduates not only validate the quality of the training provided but also highlight the growing demand for skilled professionals in UI/UX Design, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.”

Vice President of IGAD, Dr. Adewale Alonge, also emphasised the broader impact of this achievement, stating, “This milestone demonstrates the effectiveness of our comprehensive training approach and the dedication of our trainees. By equipping them with relevant skills, we are not only empowering individuals but also contributing to the overall growth and development of the tech sector in Nigeria.”