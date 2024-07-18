First Bank, 100WF Reiterates Commitment to Empower More Women in Finance

Nume Ekeghe

First Bank of Nigeria Limited and 100 Women in Finance (100WF) have reiterated their commitment to continually avail more women in the financial industry with the necessary tools to empower them to reach the peak of their careers.

Speaking at the first anniversary of the 100WF Nigeria, with the theme, ‘Empower the Women Within,’ the Head Brand Strategy, Budget and Planning, FirstBank, Abimbola Meshinoye, stated that the decision to sponsor the event is consistent with the bank’s commitment to achieving gender parity.

She acknowledged that they have a lot of women in their system, adding, “we have a good balance, and we will continue to grow the number of women in leadership within the Bank. Sponsoring programs like this, help women to empower themselves and also avail them the opportunities to network, become stronger and believe in themselves within the system that FirstBank operates.”

The keynote speaker, Nimi Akinkugbe, advised middle-career women in the financial sector to strive to focus on achieving results and improving their competence in the industry.

According to her, “middle-career women in the financial sector must focus on developing their skills to achieve results and become more competent, while learning to diversify their funds and educating themselves constantly.”

Also speaking, the Head, Strategy and Corporate Development, FBNHoldings, and Co-Chair, 100WF Nigeria, Yemi Okojie, said empowerment for women means giving them the right tools to become more successful.

According to her, “Our focus is to enable women in the finance industry to see how they can shine and do more within their different organisations and also making sure we have more senior women in finance across the sectors and subsectors.”