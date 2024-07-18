Ekiti Expends N500m on Dredging of Waterways, Clearing of Drainages

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has expended the sum of N475, 207, 920.01 in the last 18 months on the dredging of waterways and clearing of drains and gutters to ensure easy passage of water through the system.

The state Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, who made this known during a tour of ongoing environmental projects in Ado-Ekiti, said the state government’s proactive move had culminated in the removal of all impediments in waterways and allowed free-flow which has significantly reduced the risk of disaster in flood prone areas of Ado-Ekiti and other parts of the state.

Olatunbosun explained that the state government was strategic in the efforts at solving the ecological issues, stressing that the focus is to as much as possible eliminate risk of perennial flood and environmental degradation with their attendant destruction of life and properties.

The commissioner said the current efforts of the state government is to consolidate gains made since the assumption of office of the Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration in tackling incessant flooding, erosion and other ecological problems facing many communities in the state.

According to him, a total of 45.67km was dredged as at the end of 2023 at Oreremope community behind Obasanjo Estate on Ikere road; Olaoluwa-Omisanjana-Ureje- Olaoluwa-Alasia community; Federal Polytechnic road- ABUAD culverts to Emirin; Basiri-Olorunda-Crownbiz / Aayemi-Balemo-Onala; and Elemi-Afao road to Ado Poly, all within the Ado Ekiti metropolis.

He also listed communities that benefitted in the clearing of 67.2km of lined drainages, culverts and access slabs to include Police Station on New Iyin Road, Secretariat Complex, Basiri Sawmill-Police headquarter, Christ School Complex to Nova Junction, Mojere Market-Crownbiz in Iworoko Road, NTA Road -House of Assembly Road Junction, Housing Corporation-Adebayo, Oke-Ila Main Avenue-Housing Junction, Ojumose/Aremu/Okeori Omi/Isato, St Patrick’s-Fayose Market, Lino Supermarket-School of Nursing, Roundabout/Odo-Ado/Ureje Bridge Poly Road, Ileabiye-Egbewa Junction, Eco Bank-old Technical College and Ajibade Lane/St Andrew Anglican Mary hill entrance.

Stressing the commitment of the state government to ensuring a clean, healthy and safe environment, Olatunbosun said government proactive measures of ensuring cleared waterways and drainages effectively prevented the possible flood disaster predicted by Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), adding that the efforts would be continuous as the government would leave no stone unturned to secure life and property of residents in the state.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Environment, Erelu Tosin Aluko-Ajisafe, said the recent dredging of Ofin and Elemi streams by the her ministry has concluded the dredging activities in the Onala Afao Road and Ifesowapo communities in the state capital.

She added that dredging of waterways would however continue in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of the state while another round of distillation of drainages would be extended to all parts of the state.

The commissioner advised residents to abide strictly to the state Environmental Laws by refraining from indiscriminate dumping of waste into drainages and waterways as well as erecting structures on river setbacks and waterways.

The Chairman of Boladuro Community Landlord Association, Mr. Akindele David, and acting Chairman of Elemi Residents Association, Mr. Tijani Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the residents of the erstwhile flood prone areas, expressed appreciation to the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for giving them a new lease of life as incessant flooding which had plagued their communities for several decades and almost rendered them homeless had now become a thing of the past.