Breaking: JAMB Pegs Minimum Tolerance Score into Universities at 140, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education at 100

By Kuni Tyessi

As recommended by stakeholders at the on going Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Policy Meeting in Abuja, JAMB has set the minimum tolerance score for admissions into Universities at 140 and minimum score into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education at 100.

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB’s Registrar, said that the scores were minimum tolerance and not cut-off marks, to avoid misunderstanding among candidates.

