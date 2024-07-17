Tinubu Seeks N6.2trn Injection into N27.5trn 2024 Budget 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja days

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded to the Senate for consideration and approval the injection of N6.2 trillion into the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget .

Tinubu made the request via a letter read on the floor of the Senate by its President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Wednesday.

He specifically sought the withdrawal of N3.2 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for capital expenditure.

The president, in his second request as contained in the letter, sought the withdrawal of another N3 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for additional recurrent expenditure for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The president, in the letter, also sought an Act to amend the Finance Act, 2023, to impose and charge windfall tax on banks and to provide for the administration of the tax and matters related thereto.

The Senate had already listed the two requests on its Order Paper as Executive bills for consideration.

If the requested N6.2 trillion is injected into the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget, the budget size will increase to N33.7 trillion.

Details later…