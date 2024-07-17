  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

Tinubu Names Walson-Jack New Head of Service

Breaking | 42 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with effect from August 14, 2024.

Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several Ministries.

The new appointee, according to a release issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson,  Ajuri Ngelale, will take over from the incumbent Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on August 13, 2024.

President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.

