NDLEA Declares Drug Kingpin, Three Associates Wanted, Freezes N9.84bn in Accounts

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared a suspected drug kingpin, Nnamuka Uchenna, alias Odogwu, and three associates wanted over their alleged involvement in the operation of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, production of the illicit drug and laundering of proceeds from drug trafficking.

The three other suspects are Emmanuella Iroka, Kingsley and Ekechi Chijioke, also known as Ekene Okwunaga.

The declaration followed an order issued by Justice Iniekenimi Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Imo State, after the NDLEA filed an application in Suit No. FHC/OW/CS/22/2026 on July 3, 2026.

The development came after NDLEA operatives discovered a clandestine laboratory allegedly used for the production of methamphetamine at Isiozi, Umuaka, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, on February 25, 2026.

According to the agency, 18.4 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and other items were recovered from the facility.

Subsequent investigations and forensic analysis allegedly linked the four suspects to the illicit laboratory and the wider drug syndicate.

The suspects have reportedly gone into hiding since the discovery of the facility.

In a major financial blow to the syndicate, the NDLEA said it had frozen bank accounts linked to the suspects containing a combined balance of N9,840,873,566.66.

The agency also secured interim forfeiture orders covering multi-billion-naira assets allegedly acquired by members of the syndicate, including a filling station, multi-storey residential buildings and four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) with registration numbers RLU 148 AJ, KJA 563 FZ, BWR 249 DY and FST 208 HU.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers and operatives involved in the operation.

Marwa described the action as a clear demonstration of the agency’s determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks and attack the financial systems that sustain them.

“This latest operation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to tracking down drug kingpins and their collaborators, no matter how sophisticated their network or how long they attempt to evade justice,” Marwa said.

He said the discovery of the clandestine methamphetamine laboratory, coupled with the freezing of nearly N10 billion in suspected illicit funds and the forfeiture of properties and luxury vehicles, sent a strong warning to criminals seeking to launder drug proceeds through legitimate businesses.

The NDLEA boss vowed that the agency would continue to deploy financial and forensic intelligence to trace, freeze and forfeit assets linked to drug trafficking.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the Agency will not relent in going after the fleeing suspects and anyone else linked to this syndicate,” he said.

Marwa also urged members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to report to the nearest NDLEA office or use the agency’s confidential reporting lines.

He said the agency remained committed to ridding Nigerian communities of drug trafficking and the social and economic harm associated with the illicit trade.