Babies Matter Medical Centre Wins Two UK Awards for Excellence in Neonatal Care

Funmi Ogundare

Babies Matter Medical Centre (BMMC), a Lagos-based specialist neonatal hospital, has received two international honours at the LUXlife Parent and Baby Awards 2026 in the United Kingdom, winning the Best Advanced Neonatal Care Centre 2026 – Nigeria and the Preterm Infant Medicine Excellence Award 2026 for its outstanding contribution to specialist neonatal intensive care.

The recognition marks a major milestone for the hospital, which has emerged as a referral centre for the treatment of premature and critically ill newborns in Nigeria.

As part of the honours, the medical centre will also feature on the front cover of the forthcoming edition of LUXlife magazine, underscoring its growing international profile.

Reacting to the awards, the co-founder of Babies Matter Medical Centre, Dr. Zainab Mudasiru, described the recognition as a validation of the critical role of timely specialist intervention in improving the survival of vulnerable newborns.

“At Babies Matter, every minute counts. We have seen babies born too early, too sick or too small to go home simply because they received the right care within the first two hours after birth.

“These tiny survivors stand as living proof of what expert intervention, timely referral, and advanced neonatal care can achieve,” she said.

According to her, the awards celebrate not only professional excellence but also the resilience of premature babies, the confidence of families who entrusted the facility with their newborns, and the dedication of its doctors, nurses and support staff.

Mudasiru recalled one of the hospital’s success stories involving a pair of twins delivered at just 25 weeks’ gestation, whose parents described Babies Matter as nothing short of a lifeline during the babies’ 78-day admission in the neonatal intensive care unit.

She stated: “The family recalled that the medical team cared for the twins with exceptional dedication throughout the difficult period. Following their transfer to the United Kingdom at 36 weeks with medical support coordinated by Babies Matter, doctors in the UK confirmed that the babies had received outstanding care in Nigeria and that all necessary medical interventions had been appropriately carried out.”

Mudasiru also renewed her call on obstetricians, maternity hospitals, IVF clinics and surrogacy agencies to strengthen referral systems for high-risk pregnancies, stressing that prompt access to specialist neonatal care can significantly improve survival rates and long-term health outcomes for premature infants.

“Delays in accessing proper neonatal support often lead to complications, disabilities or death, outcomes that can be prevented with swift action,” she said, urging healthcare providers to establish early referral pathways and involve specialist neonatal teams where possible.

She noted that the international recognition reinforces the hospital’s commitment to advancing neonatal care in Nigeria and demonstrates that premature and critically ill newborns can receive world-class treatment within the country when timely referrals are matched with specialist expertise.