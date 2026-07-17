NBC Tasks Broadcasting Stations over 2028 DSO Global Deadline

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The head of Digital Switch Over (DSO) at the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mrs. Clementine Wamba, has stressed the need for broadcasting stations and practitioners nationwide to work towards meeting the 2028 global deadline for the switch over.

She made the call in her presentation titled, “DSO Big Picture: Free TV Audience Measurement and the Evolving Media Landscape”, at the 2026 NBC South West Summit held in Ibadan.

Wamba harped on the need for practitioners to adopt DSO in the transmission of news and other programmes in order to meet future challenges, stating that any country that fail to align with the DSO by 2028 will be shut out of practice.

This development, according to her, may result in job losses and other consequences that could hinder the growth of the industry in Nigeria, noting that Free TV is tailored towards the DSO, with provision for many channels in contrast to the age-long analogue system.

According to her, “The Digital Switch Over is a technological improvement on the age-long analogue style of broadcasting in the country.

“With the adoption of the DSO, practitioners will be in tune with global practice of broadcast journalism.

“Also, its benefits include efficient use of spectrum, changing of industry landscape, more access to national development programmes and better viewing experience.”