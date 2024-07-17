NECO Releases 2024 Common Entrance Exam Results

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the results of 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for candidates of the Federal Government Colleges.

It also announced the release of the result of the 2024 entrance examination into the Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Sununu, announced the release of the results at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.

He said that 71,291 candidates registered for 2024 NCEE out of which 66,931 candidates sat for the examination; while 4,360 were absent. “Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, one candidate obtained the highest score of 203, while 13 candidates obtained the lowest score of one,” the minister said.

He added that this year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (two candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice.

Similarly, the minister said the result of the Federal Government Academy (FGA) indicated that 2,649 candidates registered for the examination; 2,336 candidates sat for the examination; 313 candidates were absent, while the highest score was 180, while the lowest was five.

He maintained that the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remain the same, and these are: 60 per cent merit; 30 per cent equality of state; 10 per cent exigency.

The minister further directed the Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that all admission processes are concluded timely and in line with the above criteria.

He assured all parents that the government would continue to do its best to improve on infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in the colleges.