Lagoon School Urges Parents’ Involvement in Children’s Education

Funmi Ogundare

Members of the management team of Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos, have appealed to parents to engage actively in their children’s education by asking questions and participating in school seminars offered by counselors and psychologists.

They said this while speaking with THISDAY during the school’s open house, and sent-forth ceremony for the senior secondary three students, organised by those in senior secondary two.

Toyin Binang, Receptional Head of Upper Primary, stated that the school believes in strong partnerships with parents, recognising them as the primary educators of their children.

She also called on the community to support girl-child education through scholarships and sponsorships, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programmes.

“We provide scholarships to students from low-income homes who achieve top positions, ensuring that education is accessible to all,” she stated.

The school’s initiatives, she stated, reflect a comprehensive approach to education, aiming to empower young girls to become leaders who are well-rounded, empathetic, and ready to make a positive impact on society.

Binang also highlighted the school’s emphasis on character formation, noting that each child has a tutor dedicated to their personal development.

“We send regular updates to parents about their child’s progress in virtue, which aids in their academic and overall well-being,” stated Binang. “The tutor acts as a bridge between the school and home, meeting with parents each term to discuss their child’s welfare and goals.”

Ngozi Nnamani, Vice Principal General Education at the school, addressed sociocultural beliefs about the girl-child, saying, “The perception of a woman’s role in society is gradually changing. More people now appreciate the importance of educated women. Women, with their empathy and attention to detail, play crucial roles. We encourage our girls to engage in community service, providing them with opportunities to interact with underprivileged individuals and gain new perspectives.”

She pointed out that many of its old students have initiated nonprofit organisations focused on addressing challenges in women’s education in Nigeria.

“Our graduates often assume leadership roles and become policymakers, driven by a passion to empower other women and girls,” Nnamani stressed.

She emphasised the school’s dedication to fostering leadership and character among its students, saying that its mission statement clearly reflects the school’s commitment to developing leadership qualities and virtues.

Nnamani highlighted the importance of involving SS 2 students in organising school programmes as an avenue for them to learn and grow in leadership roles.

“We have observed these students working as a team, demonstrating acts of service and care for each other,” she added.

On the unique awards given to students, which celebrate individual strengths and qualities, Nnamani said, “Each student is recognised for their unique attributes, whether they are cheerful, cautious, or outspoken. It is amazing how each one is so valuable, with no one being more important than the other.”

The 2024/2025 Social Prefect of the school, Miss Olamide Susan Julius, emphasised how she and her team could put the sent-forth ceremony together, describing it as a wonderful experience.

“Our set had the opportunity to learn from the previous set, which supported us. The junior students also played a crucial role in the success of their programme.

“We also have a wonderful school that assists us in organising events, and my set contributed to the funding, demonstrating our ability to work together,” Julius stated, emphasising that the awards were tailored to fit each student’s personality.

Julius expressed optimism about her set’s future, saying, “I am confident that our tenure will be remarkable, and we will continue to uphold the high standards set by our seniors.”