Breaking: Kano Gov Appoints New Emirs of Karaye, Rano, Reinstates Emir of Gaya

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of second class Emir of Rano, Alhaji Isa Umar, and Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Karaye, as well as the reinstatement of Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Gaya.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the Spokesman of the governor, Mr. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, , the new heads of emirates are second class emirs with Kano as first class emirate.

“The newly appointed Emirs are:

Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz Karaye, as Emir of Karaye who until his appointment was the District Head of Rogo”

“Alhaji Muhammad Isa Umar, as Emir of Rano (who until his appointment, was the District Head of Bunkure”

“Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, as Emir of Gaya (who was the emir of the defunct Gaya Emirate”

While congratulating the newly appointed Emirs, Governor Abba K. Yusuf enjoined them to be custodians of culture, peace and unity of the people in their respective emirates.

The Governor had on Tuesday signed into law three second class emirates bill in the state with Rano covering only Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure Local Government areas. Gaya covering only Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Local Government areas. Karaye covers only Karaye and Rogo Local Government areas.

The statement added that all the appointments were with immediate effect.