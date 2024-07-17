Breaking: Court Restores Philip Shuaibu as Edo Deputy Governor

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja has nullified the removal of Phillip Shuaibu as Edo State Deputy Governor.

Justice Omotosho in a judgement held that Shuaibu’s impeachment and subsequent removal violated the provisions of the law.

Having declared the removal as unlawful, the court subsequently ordered his instatement as deputy governor of the state.

Besides, the court ordered the Inspector General of Police to restore his security details as deputy governor.

Details later.