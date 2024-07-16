UNICEF Seeks Child-friendly Budgets from S/East State Govts

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has held a stakeholders’ meeting for governments in the South-East to seek implementation of child-friendly budgets.

The one-day engagement featuring policy makers in the budgeting process in the five South-East states was attended by commissioners of budget and planning, permanent secretaries in the ministry and other key players, all from the South-East states.

Speaking at the meeting, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye, who spoke on behalf of the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, said the dialogue was conceptualized under the UNICEF framework for Public Financing for Children (Pf4C).

He said: “This is important and timely at this time considering that we are at a crucial time of government’s budgeting activity as states commence formulation of their 2025 budgets.

“As UNICEF, we are particular about supporting government’s efforts in identification and inclusion of budget priority areas that enhance human capacity development, support the attainment of the sustainable development goals.

“This dialogue, therefore, hopes to engage states to collaboratively chart a path to adequate and sustainable financing, especially for the social sectors. We are sure that, through this dialogue, states would be provided the opportunity to exchange ideas, challenges and best practices related to budget formulation and implementation.

“We are positive that the commitments shown by the states here will lead to improved programming efficiency, value for money, capacity building, and improved budget outcomes for the states, especially for its children.

“UNICEF seeks to catalyse on the positive recommendations from this policy dialogue to ensure a brighter, healthier future for Nigerian children.”

Earlier, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of United Nations activities in Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed M. Malik Fall, expressed the desire of the UN in supporting the states, and ensuring that the outcome of its deliberations are achieved.

Fall said: “We are looking forward to seeing the outcome of this dialogue and also I assure that we are ready to ensure its realization. We wish you a wonderful brainstorming session.”