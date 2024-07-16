FMBN CEO Gets ANAN Fellowship in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Osidi, was at the weekend conferred with the fellowship of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

At the event which took place at the FMBN headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director said the award was not just a personal honour, but a testament to the hard work of the team at the bank.

He stated that the association had long been a pillar of excellence and professionalism in the field of accounting, stressing that the honour reflected the values being upheld at the FMBN.

Osidi listed the values as: Integrity, accountability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

He explained that it was a reminder of the importance of the work of the bank in promoting financial stability and transparency in the housing sector and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to affordable housing.

“I also want to acknowledge the conferment of this fellowship as a recognition of the positive trajectory we are now beginning to witness in FMBN within the short period of assumption of office of the current executive management,” he added.

Since February, he said that the agenda set by the management had begun to bear the expected fruits, with a remarkable reduction in expenditure while revenue and income had been growing steadily.

While noting that the bank was recalibrating how it conducts its business across all facets, he expressed gratitude to the FMBN team for their dedication and hard work, which have been instrumental to the achievements.

In his remarks, the ANAN President, James Neminebor, said the FMBN was a key driver of the economy in Nigeria, stressing that ANAN is one of the oldest professional bodies in the country.

He stated that ANAN was faced with so many problems, including unpaid subscriptions.