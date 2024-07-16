  • Tuesday, 16th July, 2024

FG: No Recruitment into Fire and Immigration Services Until September

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has said there is no truth in the report that it was set to commence recruitment into the Fire and Immigration Services, insisting there is no such plan until September.

Debunking the reports in online publications claiming that there was ongoing plan by the  Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board to begin a recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Immigration Service and Federal Fire Service, the Secretary to the Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, in a statement yesterday  urged Nigerians to ignore them.

The statement read: “The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has been drawn to several online publications on recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Fire Service respectively.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to inform the general public that the Board is currently carrying out a recruitment process in the Federal Fire Service only and will commence the next stage of the exercise in August and will conclude same before the end of September 2024.”

The Board had commenced the recruitment process into the Federal Fire Service in 2023 and recently announced that the exercise would be concluded in September, 2024

