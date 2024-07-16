190 Nigerians Repatriated from UAE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Few hours after the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, announced that UAE had lifted travel ban on Nigerian passport holders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the federal government had repatriated 190 Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates.

The returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 5.45am Tuesday by a combined team of government officials led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to the Director, North Central Zone,

Bashir Idris Garga, the returnees were profiled and documented by the relevant agencies and sensitised to behave with decorum and responsibility on their return to Nigeria.

The repatriation of the Nigerians occurred some hours after the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris, announced the lifting of travel ban on Nigerian passport holders by the UAE authorities.

Garga in the statement added that the federal government urged all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency and integrity.