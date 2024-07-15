Tinubu,  Starmer, Macron, Other World Leaders Condemn Attack on Trump

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, were among the horde of world leaders that condemned weekend’s assassination attempt on former United States President, Donald Trump.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his verified X handle, Tinubu yesterday described the attack on the Republican candidate in the US November 2024 presidential poll as distasteful and beyond democratic norms.



“The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy.

“I extend my sympathies to the former president and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery. Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States of America at this time,” Tinubu stressed.

From Africa, Europe to South America and Asia, world leaders spoke out against political violence following the shooting that wounded the former US president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooting on Saturday pierced Trump’s right ear and killed one bystander, while two other spectators were critically wounded. The US Secret Service said it shot the suspected assailant dead.



In his statement yesterday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed disgust over the incident, expressing solidarity with the victims of the attack.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said: “I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”



French President Emmanuel Macron, in his message wished Trump speedy recovery, describing the attempt on his life as a tragedy for democracy.

“My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people,” he stated.

Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the attack was despicable, re-echoing that such violence was antithetical to democracy.

“The attack … is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy,” he stressed.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said: “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who cautioned against violence stressed that there are certain boundaries that should not be crossed during political debates.

“In political debates …there are limits that should never be crossed. It is a warning to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to restore dignity and honour to politics, against all forms of hatred and violence, and for the good of our democracies. Solidarity with Donald Trump, his supporters and the injured, and my heartfelt condolences for the victim and his family,” he said.



From the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that while Russia did not believe the current US administration was responsible for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, it had created an atmosphere that provoked the attack.

In his reaction, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the attack, adding: “Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”



Also, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, saying: “I believe that the investigation into the attack will be carried out in the most effective manner and the perpetrators and their instigators will be brought to justice as soon as possible in order not to overshadow the US elections and global stability.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: “Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world.” He added: Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-sisi, condemned the attack and expressed his wish for “the US election campaign to continue in a peaceful and healthy environment, devoid of any appearances of terrorism, violence or hatred.”

In its reaction, the United Arab Emirates also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Trump, his family, government and Americans. It affirmed its “permanent rejection of all forms of violence.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva said: “The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable.”

In his solidarity message, Argentina President Javier Milei, noted: “The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as today it sees its harmful ideology expire, and is willing to destabilise democracies and promote violence to screw itself into power. In fear of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, while reacting said: “We condemn this terrorist act” and affirmed the Palestinian state’s position “which always rejects violence, terrorism and extremism, whatever its source.”

China’s President Xi Jinping expressed his “compassion and sympathy” to Trump, a spokesman said, following the assassination attempt.

“China is closely following the situation surrounding the shooting of former President Donald Trump,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

In Iraq, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, condemned the attack on X “in the strongest terms,” saying his thoughts were with the victims of “this senseless act of terrorism.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he and his wife Sara “were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump”. He added on X, “We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country condemned “the terrible attack” and his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

In South Korea, the country’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said on X that he was appalled by “the hideous act” of political violence. He added the people of Korea stood in solidarity with Americans.

Earlier, President Joe Biden, in his remarks after Trump was seen with blood on his face and rushed off stage at a rally Saturday, also condemned the attack.

The White House confirmed late Saturday night that Biden and Trump spoke by phone, but did not detail what was said on the call.