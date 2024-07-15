Tinubu Reinstates Zabbey as HYPREP Coordinator, Says He’s Fit to Discharge Duties

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

This is a reversal of the weekend’s appointment of Dr Olufemi Adekanmbi as the substantive Project Coordinator.

The President, according to a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, reached the decision to reinstate Zabbey following a performance review of the HYPREP Project Coordinator and concluded that the Project Coordinator was fit to discharge his functions in accordance with the regulations guiding the execution of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

By the directive of the President, the reinstatement of the HYPREP Project Coordinator takes immediate effect.

The President had earlier in a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment of Dr Adekanmbi as the new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).