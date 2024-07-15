Sule Takes Nasarawa  Investment Drive to India

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Major companies and investors in India have indicated interests in taking their businesses to Nasarawa state as Governor Abdullahi Sule commenced a three-day working visit to India.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Nasarawa State governor, Ibrahim Addra.

The statement said during two engagements shortly after arriving the commercial city of Mumbai, Governor Sule met with representatives of Rites Limited, a global giant in infrastructure development, transport and manufacturing as well as a consortium of investors.

“On the cards for discussion between Governor Sule and officials of the company is the planned Keffi-Abuja Rail System, which is an important project with great potentials that the governor’s administration is serious about.

“Abdullahi Sule is in Mumbai on the invitation of a company that specialises in tractor and agricultural production.

The visit is in continuation of his administration’s efforts at mechanising agricultural practice in Nasarawa, as well boosting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security initiatives,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, during the visit, the governor would engage his hosts on the prospects of acquiring more tractors for farmers in the state, as well as silos development to cut post-harvest loses and harvesters.

“We are eager to quickly mechanise and deploy technology in our agricultural practices. We want to boost food production and complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s initiatives,” the statement said.

At another meeting that brought together investors, diplomats and the business community under one roof, Sule was said to have shared his dreams for Nasarawa while highlighting the opportunities that abound and the prevailing ease of doing business environment in the state.

“Areas of interest that came up for discussion include: Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Textile, Education, Infrastructure, Health and Agriculture in Nasarawa State and the country at large,” the statement concluded.