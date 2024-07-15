  • Monday, 15th July, 2024

South West PAN Lauds Tinubu over Livestock Ministry Establishment

Business | 16 hours ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The South West chapter of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a visionary leadership move meant to address the long-standing issues in the agriculture sector.

The Chairman of the association in the zone, Rev. Gideon Oluleye, in a statement issued in Ibadan, commended the resolve of the President to end the ongoing hostilities between farmers and herders which have hampered economic growth and jeopardized national unity.

He also lauded the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee, stating that it demonstrates the dedication of the government to finding a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the issue.

“This development is a significant step towards addressing the lingering issues between farmers and herders, and the Poultry Association sees this as the government’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis rocking the Nigerian agricultural sector,” he said.

Oluleye also expressed appreciation for the contributions of several key stakeholders in the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform.

Meantime, the association has scheduled a stakeholders meeting for tomorrow in Ibadan where its National President, Mr. Sunday Ezeobiora, is expected to address members and other relevant stakeholders in the poultry farming sector on the ongoing challenges faced by poultry farmers in the country

