PMI Identifies Critical Skills as Major Requirement for Future of Work

Project Management Institute, a not-for-profit professional organisation for project management, has stated that the revolution that changed the trend in the work place during the pandemic was an indication that digital skills technology would determine the approach to work in future in all markets.

According to a report conducted by PMI, work also evolved such that nearly everyone is now required to interact with the three ‘As’: automation, algorithms, and AI. It added that workers haven’t been unscathed, with passion and purpose now a priority over paychecks.

According to the Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, “This transformative era, driven by technological advancements and shifting societal demands, necessitates re-evaluating the skills required to thrive professionally. It is evident that the future of work requires not only technical skills but also an enduring commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability. For today’s youth, preparing for tomorrow’s jobs means developing robust skills that are resilient in the face of change.”

The Institute further added that PMI as a professional organisation for projects is concerned with recognising the critical need for skills that facilitate not just task execution but also adaptability, collaboration, problem-solving, and critical thinking. It pointed out that project management embodies these competencies, equipping individuals with the tools to manage resources, time, and people effectively.

“As industries evolve, Asamani said, ‘traditional education requires an equivalent of booster shots administered for COVID-19 vaccines to stay relevant and effective. Relying solely on the skills acquired through formal education is no longer sufficient. Instead, the focus must shift towards a model of continuous education—one that fosters upskilling and reskilling. In this context, project management skills are particularly valuable as they are applicable across industries and career stages.

“These skills include but are not limited to, effective communication, risk management, resource management, and leadership—all of which are crucial for successful collaboration and project delivery in any field. Moreover, these skills encourage an inherently proactive mindset and readiness to tackle unforeseen challenges, a necessity in the volatile professional environments of today and tomorrow,” he added.

He further pointed out that certifications like the Certified Associate in Project Management equip individuals with the essential skills needed to meet the evolving demands of various industries, effectively preparing them for the modern workplace.

“The future of work may be uncertain, but the path to preparing for it is clear. It lies in cultivating a culture of continuous learning and equipping our youth with versatile skills. By doing so, we not only enhance their prospects for a successful career but also ensure that they can contribute positively to the continent’s economy.

“Lifelong learning must be embraced as a personal and professional ideology that encourages individuals to continually seek knowledge and skills that enhance their capabilities and adaptability. This approach is not just about staying relevant; it’s about being proactive in one’s career development, ready to seize opportunities in emerging fields such as green energy, gaming, and technology,” he said.

To this end, the organisation urged business owners in Africa to focus on more corporate investment in the learning and development of their staff and deserving university students. “Corporates could allocate a portion of their budgets to support certification pathways, fostering a skilled workforce that aligns with modern industry demands. This investment in education would fill current skills gaps and drive future economic growth by developing a well-prepared labour force,” it stated.